Reflect Scientific Website Adds New Company Information Resource

OREM, Utah, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announces a spring 2022 company overview presentation.



Reflect Scientific has created a short presentation in PDF format that contains key digital media links, product line overviews, and financials for the last five quarters. It can be found at the reflectscientific.com website under the Corporate Profile dropdown menu and clicking on Company Presentation or clicking the link here https://tinyurl.com/2p8ty7dt. Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, "The company's growth has necessitated that we begin to create an information resource that informs our customers and investors in a concise and understandable manner. This is our first presentation, and we anticipate that it will evolve and be updated when new products are added and new financial information becomes available. We want this presentation to be a quick, easy-to-digest snapshot of the company that keeps everyone informed of our developments and growth. We welcome any comments or suggestions."

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

