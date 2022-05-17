Earth Alive Announces Canadian Agreement for Distribution in Over 1,000 National Hardware Stores

MONTREAL, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a company that develops, manufactures and distributes state-of-the-art, environmentally-sound proprietary microbial solutions and products, is pleased to announced today a tripartite agreement (the “Agreement”) with Boudrias Horticulture (“Boudrias”) and Les Sols Isabelle. Both companies are leaders in the manufacturing and distribution of horticultural products in Canada. Under the Agreement, Boudrias will be responsible for the distribution of Earth Alive’s products in national hardware stores throughout Canada. Additionally, Earth Alive’s product lines, including Soil Activator, a blend of beneficial bacteria, continue to be available at independent garden centers throughout Quebec as part of Les Sols Isabelle’s offering. The Agreement, which includes the Company’s complete array of products, provides Earth Alive with access to the home and garden markets, national and regional hardware stores and independent garden centers across Canada.



Under this Agreement, Boudrias will provide access to over 1,000 ‘’big box’’ stores across Canada for the sale and development of the Company’s line of eco-friendly horticultural products, including a variety of biofertilizers, biostimulants and transplant pots. In collaboration, Boudrias, Les Sols Isabelle and Earth Alive are also developing new living soil products for agricultural, as well as home and garden use.

“Boudrias and Les Sols Isabelle are well known distributors and we are extremely happy to partner with them to further facilitate customers’ access to the Earth Alive product portfolio,” said Mr. Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO of Earth Alive. “We view this long term agreement as a milestone in our distribution expansion strategy, as well as a testament to the efficacy and relevance of our Soil Activator in today’s more ecologically-conscious world.”

“We are very pleased with this partnership, which is in line with our vision to offer high performance, sustainable and ecological products to our customers,” said Michel Bissonnette, President of Boudrias. “Our customers are placing greater emphasis on the importance of protecting our environment.”

‘’We are excited about this new agreement, which strengthens the partnership we share with Earth Alive since 2016. We are also happy to be able to develop new horticultural products in order to satisfy the demands of the current market consistent with the quality standards of our company,’’ said Benoit Isabelle, President of Les Sols Isabelle.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

About Boudrias

For more than 40 years, Boudrias has established itself as a preferred partner of leading Canadian home improvement retailers, supplying large volumes of quality gardening and decorative soil products. Boudrias supplies an extensive line of recognized privately owned brands along with white label brands for customers across product categories including earth and derivatives, stones, sand, and mulch. To learn more, please visit the Boudrias http://sboudriasinc.com/.

About Les Sols Isabelle

Les Sols R. Isabelle, a Quebec family business in constant evolution since 1975. Manufacturer of specialized soils and distributor of various horticultural products such as mulch and decorative stones, Les Sols Isabelle, concerned about evolution, founded the company Les Marques Nuway inc in 2007. This allows it to expand the product lines offered by manufacturing fertilizers and grass seeds. Developing a large market in North America under its own trademarks and private brands, as much in potting soils, fertilizers and grass seeds.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For information, please contact:

Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO

438 333-1680; 514-462-1628

+352621395338

nsofronis@earthalivect.com