Seven Group & Presults Partner to Give Financial Advisors Integrated Access to AI-Based Compliance Engine

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Group, a New York City-based marketing platform for financial advisors, announced that they've partnered up with Presults, a leading provider of financial advisory archiving and compliance solutions.

Seven & Presults are teaming up to launch several features on the Seven platform in the coming months, including a compliance pre-check experience. A key feature of the Seven platform is the ability for advisors to customize content, and the partnership will provide access to Presults' machine-learning compliance engine, which will help advisors identify any potential compliance issues in customized articles, emails, or posts.

"Allowing advisors to create and customize content on our platform has always been incredibly important to us. We combine this with a streamlined process that results in timely, targeted delivery. This partnership with Presults enhances our ability to help advisors stay on track and move with agility," said Alex Cavalieri, Co-Founder of Seven Group.

Presults is transforming how compliance archiving and flagging are done within the wealth management space by offering an innovative approach utilizing a real-time review process along with a simplified user experience that advisors love to use.

Larry Shumbres, CEO at Presults, commented, "We are incredibly excited to launch this partnership with Seven Group. Content and compliance go hand-in-hand, and to be able to expand our technology reach to more advisors through partnerships like this is important to the evolution of the industry. Through this partnership, we empower advisors to go from reactive to proactive."

Seven Group, which recently scored the highest customer satisfaction rating for digital marketing platforms by T3 Technology Tools for Today, pairs marketing technology with an agile consultative approach, breaking up the program into three phases: (1) unpacking advisors' challenges and opportunities, (2) delivering a fully integrated marketing roadmap, and (3) providing access to exclusive digital resources, content, and automation tools.

Advisors can engage Seven Group on a subscription basis at $99.99, $299, or $1,500 a month. To learn more about the services offered, advisors can head to https://www.thesevengroup.com/platform/.

About Seven Group

Seven Group helps financial advisors create a marketing program that aims to drive growth, lower costs over time, and increase AUM. We consult with advisors to build a cohesive plan and give them the content and tools that work for their practice.

Paired with your custom model, advisors get access to our digital platform, which gives them ready-to-go content, email campaigns, marketing training, presentations, e-books, video scripts, and more.

To learn more: www.thesevengroup.com

About Presults

Presults provides compliance and archiving software that advisors love to use. The Presults solution covers SEC and FINRA requirements for archiving emails, websites, and social media platforms — with an innovative approach to flagged keywords utilizing a real-time review process.

For further information about Presults and the solutions offered, visit - https://presults.com. Presults can also be found across social media, including LinkedIn and Twitter.

