JenaValve Appoints Kari Moore as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JenaValve Technology, Inc. (“JenaValve or the “Company”), developer and manufacturer of differentiated transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems, today announced the appointment of Kari Moore as the Company’s CFO effective May 10th, 2022.



“We are excited to welcome Kari to the JenaValve team,” said John Kilcoyne, JenaValve’s CEO. “Kari brings over 35 years of extensive financial and operational experience in the medical device and healthcare industry. Kari’s extensive knowledge and industry expertise will be instrumental as we continue to execute our clinical strategy and move forward in our commercialization efforts of the Trilogy® Heart Valve System for the treatment of aortic valve diseases.”

Mrs. Moore joins JenaValve after most recently serving as the Chief Accounting Officer of Envista Holdings Corporation, a global dental products company, where she was responsible for the worldwide accounting, treasury, and shared services functions. Prior to joining Envista Holdings Corporation, Mrs. Moore was the Chief Accounting Officer at Applied Medical Corporation, a global medical device company providing technologies and solutions for minimally invasive and general surgery. Ms. Moore began her carrier at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she served as an audit partner and specialized in the life sciences industry. Over her 20-year career, Ms. Moore took many companies public and assisted them with acquisitions, divestitures, and debt offerings. Kari received a BS in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and is a licensed CPA in the state of California.

Ms. Moore stated, “I am thrilled to be joining JenaValve at such a pivotal time. I am excited to partner with the entire JenaValve team to continue executing our growth and value creation strategies while improving patients’ lives.”

About JenaValve

JenaValve Technology, Inc., with headquarters in Irvine, California, with additional locations in Leeds, U.K., and Munich, Germany, develops and manufactures transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems to treat patients suffering from aortic valve disease. JenaValve is backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences and Cormorant Asset Management, as well as European and Asian investors, including Andera Partners, Gimv (Euronext: GIMB), Legend Capital, NeoMed Management, RMM, Valiance Life Sciences, VI Partners, and Peijia Medical Limited (HKEX: 9996).

Additional information is available at www.jenavalve.com.

US: CAUTION – Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

