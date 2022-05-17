Stirling CBD Is Helping Put America's Sleeping Woes to Bed, Launching Pectin-Based Delta 8 and Delta 9 Sleep Gummies

CARY, N.C., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirling CBD announces the release of its new pectin-based Delta 8 Sleep Gummies and Delta 9 Sleep Gummies, formulated to help people fall asleep and stay asleep. Since 2014, Stirling has been the leader in CBD and alternative cannabinoids to the market.

Today, Stirling launched two unique formulations:

A Delta 8 sleep gummy with 12.5mg of D8, 12.5mg of CBN, and 25mg of CBD.

A Delta 9 sleep gummy with 10mg of D9, 12.5mg of CBN, and 25mg of CBD. This formula contains the maximum amount of Delta 9 allowed by law (0.3%).

Both formulas help the body and mind relax and prepare itself for a good night's sleep. By using a pectin base (made from apple fiber), Stirling's Delta 8 and Delta 9 sleep gummies provide numerous advantages over the competition's gelatin-based (animal cartilage) CBD gummies.

With the addition of CBN, Stirling CBD further separates itself from the competition. CBN is a minor cannabinoid that research has shown to calm the mind.

Stirling's President Joe Kryszak explains more differences, "With 40% of our sales going to chiropractor offices, we must ensure we use only the best ingredients. Stirling's proprietary formula is made with beet sugar and tapioca syrup, while the competition uses cane sugar and corn syrup. Both beet sugar and tapioca syrup have major advantages, including easier digestion, improved absorption, and a lower caloric content."

A 2019 study from NIH, entitled Cannabidiol in Anxiety and Sleep: A Large Case Series, suggests "cannabidiol may hold benefit for stress-related issues." The study concluded that CBD combined with low THC levels helps the mind relax, allowing people to get a better night's sleep. Taking a combination of CBD and low doses of THC showed promising results: "Anxiety scores decreased within the first month in 57 patients (79.2%) and remained decreased during the study duration. Sleep scores improved within the first month in 48 patients (66.7%) but fluctuated over time," the study reports.

The most common solution to America's sleep problem is prescription sleep medication. However, many prescription medications treat the symptoms but not the root cause. The Mayo Clinic reported that sleep medications have serious side effects, including dizziness, gastrointestinal problems, severe allergic reactions, and memory and performance problems.

Few countries ranked lower than the United States in total sleep per night. A 2020 poll by the National Sleep Foundation revealed startling levels of sleepiness among Americans. Almost half of Americans say they "feel sleepy during the day between three and seven days per week."

Thirty-five percent of all adults in the United States report sleeping less than seven hours per night on average. It is estimated that over 1.2 million workdays and $14.3 billion in economic losses are lost annually due to lack of sleep.

Notably, THC that comes from the hemp plant is known as Delta 8. According to the 2018 Farm Bill hemp is defined as a cannabis plant containing under 0.3% THC. These legally grown hemp plants have traditionally been bred for industrial uses such as rope, textiles, and oils, but new research shows that the cannabinoids found in these plants have some amazing health benefits. Stirling CBD buys only the best, organically grown hemp plants for their CBD gummies, Delta 8 and Delta 9 Sleep gummies, and lotions.

Stirling CBD provides a suite of products, featuring natural ingredients aimed to alleviate pain, recovery, and sleep issues. For more information on Stirling CBD, visit https://www.stirlingcbdoil.com.

About Stirling CBD

Since 2014, Stirling CBD has manufactured and distributed the Purest Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, CA, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality. Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold wholesale to Chiropractors, Gyms, Crossfit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

Media Contact

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: Stirling Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment