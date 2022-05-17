AUM Biosciences Appoints an industry veteran, Scott Jordan as Head of Corporate Development

BETHESDA, Md., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUM Biosciences, a global clinical-stage biotech company focused on advancing a clinical pipeline of precision oncology therapeutics designed to deploy multi-faceted inhibition strategies to reverse cancer resistance, today announced the appointment of Scott Jordan, BA, MBA, as Head of Corporate Development.



Mr. Jordan is an accomplished, senior-level executive with over thirty years of experience and a successful track record in the life sciences industry. In his previous roles, Scott was Chief Business Officer of Inomagen Therapeutics and Chief Financial Officer of two early-stage biotechnology companies located in Houston, Texas, Iterion Therapeutics and Salarius Pharmaceuticals, which were both supported by $35 million of non-dilutive financing from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). During his illustrious career, including his tenure as an investment banker with Healthios Capital Markets, Scott has raised $152M of private placements, closed $583M in licensing deals, and secured $194M via public offerings. In July of 2019, he listed Salarius on NASDAQ via a reverse merger with Flex Pharma, Inc.

“I am excited to welcome Scott to the team. His extensive experience in biotech will be instrumental to AUM Biosciences as we continue to work towards our vision to be the company focused on novel targeted oncology therapies,” said Vishal Doshi Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of AUM Biosciences.

About AUM Biosciences

AUM Biosciences is a global clinical-stage biotech company, focused on advancing a clinical pipeline of precision oncology therapeutics designed to deploy multi-faceted inhibition strategies to reverse cancer resistance. AUM has an extensive track record of selecting distinctive early-stage assets, successfully exiting virtual biotech models, and has contributed significantly to the development of several currently marketed oncology treatments with annual peak sales up to $3 billion.

In October 2021, AUM Biosciences (AUM) announced the successful completion of a $27 million series A funding round. The funding fueled AUM’s vision of developing a world-class biotech pipeline in oncology. For more information, please visit www.aumbiosciences.com.

Contact:

ICR Westwicke

Stephanie Carrington

T: (646) 277 - 1282

stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com