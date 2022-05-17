Finch Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced that Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-26, 2022. The presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 am ET.



A webcast of the presentation will be available under the ‘Investors & News’ section of the Finch website and will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About Finch Therapeutics

Finch Therapeutics is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. With the capabilities to develop both complete and targeted microbiome therapeutics, Finch is advancing a rich pipeline of candidates designed to address a wide range of unmet medical needs. Finch’s lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Finch is also developing FIN-211 for children with autism spectrum disorder and significant gastrointestinal symptoms. Finch has a partnership with Takeda focused on the development of targeted microbiome therapeutics for inflammatory bowel disease. Finch routinely posts information that may be important to its investors on its website at https://www.finchtherapeutics.com/. Finch encourages investors to consult the “Investors & News” section of its website regularly.

Human-First Discovery® is a registered trademark of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

