KMS Healthcare Names New Chief Executive Officer Mikael Öhman

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMS Healthcare, a healthcare-focused software development, and technology consulting organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mikael Öhman as CEO.



Öhman succeeds Josh Lieberman, who co-founded KMS Technology in 2009. Öhman will lead KMS Healthcare which was recently spun out from KMS Technology. His new role at KMS Healthcare will help drive growth by delivering robust technology solutions to healthcare software companies, providers, and payers. Öhman will also develop go-to-market strategies to help companies navigate interoperability and other business problems within the larger healthcare continuum.

“Over the last ten years serving enterprise software clients, 40% of our customers have been in the healthcare space,” says Josh Lieberman, Founder of KMS Healthcare and KMS Technology. “Not only do we have the experience in this niche, but we also service a real need for healthcare technology companies to access a variety of services, including software development, clinical trial support, test automation, and MVP development.”

“Bringing a new CEO to KMS Healthcare is a strategic decision: we needed a more acute focus on healthcare and someone to lead that work. It’s imperative that all KMS companies have a focus on incubating, developing, and launching solutions to market.” continues Lieberman, “Mikael has over 20 years of experience in healthcare and truly has a mind for market and product development. His background in product development, collaborating with EHRs, and serving as a community care provider yields him to be the perfect fit for focusing on the growth and scale of KMS Healthcare and leading to market new interoperability and workflow product solutions.”

Öhman brings broad and deep experience across health care technology and services, including EMRs, revenue cycle, medical devices, and care delivery, through his many years serving the health IT sector in roles at McKinsey, Cerner, and McKesson. In addition, Öhman brings perspective from community care providers from managing emergency department software and services at T-Systems, and devices at orthopedic rehab company Ermi. Öhman also brings experience as an entrepreneur having co-founded, operated, and sold BestCare Now Urgent Care.

“Healthcare technology is in a growth phase, and the complexity of technology changes, interoperability, and regulatory requirements is increasing significantly,” says Öhman. “We can provide resourcing, but better yet, our team can advise on best practices in this space. We understand that attracting and retaining excellent technical resources is challenging, and we’re proud to have access to over 1,000 talented resources within our organization.”

Öhman has served on various private equity and private company boards and is currently a board member of Hayes, a Primus Capital-backed company, and a board advisor to TransformativeMed. He also holds master’s degrees in Engineering Physics as well as Industrial, Control and Systems Engineering.

KMS Healthcare

KMS Healthcare empowers companies to build transformative next-gen technologies to solve healthcare’s most challenging problems, including interoperability and compliant automation. We are committed to providing innovative tools and expertise to providers, payers, life sciences, and medical technology vendors to help create industry-leading health solutions.

Our resources extend your healthcare software teams with expert developers, testers, and strategists, as well as interoperability solutions ensure improved data exchange while maintaining regulatory compliance and data-driven requirements.

Based in Atlanta, GA, and with award-winning offices across Vietnam, KMS Healthcare is a KMS Technology company. KMS Technology is a leading provider of software development, testing services, and top-tier consulting solutions and has been serving the healthcare industry for over a decade.

KMS Technology has been featured in “30 Tech Companies in Atlanta to Know” and the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s “Best Places to Work” and has been recognized as a Top Software Outsourcing Service in Vietnam for ten consecutive years.

