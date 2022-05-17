Mediaocean Earns Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Ad Tech Distinction in Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced that it has been peer-recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the April 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Ad Tech report. This is the second time this report has been published by Gartner Peer Insights and the second consecutive year Mediaocean has been named a Customers’ Choice. The company believes this recognition by its customers underscores the exceptional product value and service across all areas of the business.



Following the acquisitions and integration of Flashtalking and Scope by 4C, Mediaocean has accelerated its momentum and commitment to bring best-of-breed technologies together in order to provide full advertising campaign support from planning, buying, and selling to analysis, invoices and payments. Most recently, Mediaocean announced a new social creative personalization solution that streamlines workflow and amplifies performance by producing thousands of personalized social media ads in minutes.

“In my opinion being peer-recognized as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice validates that our dual focus on serving our customers and providing them with industry-leading technology is creating true value for marketers and their agencies utilizing our solutions,” said Bill Wise, CEO at Mediaocean. “We appreciate the insight our customers share with us and are deeply grateful for their trust as we continue to expand our innovative offerings and capabilities.”

The Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report , “is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for information technology decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner's expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. The ad tech market is defined by Gartner as the “technology for managing advertisements across channels, including display, video, streaming TV, mobile, social, and search.”

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer-review and rating platform designed for enterprise software and services decision-makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic.

The latest in a long line of customer recognition awards, the honor highlights that Mediaocean has demonstrated its commitment to building a modern platform that allows marketers to orchestrate campaigns seamlessly across all channels, screens, platforms, and devices. Mediaocean was also recently named a Leader by Gartner in the “Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech” (October 2021).

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Ad Tech, Peer Contributors, 28 April 2022.

Gartner and Peer Insight are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,700 staff across 30 global offices and supports over 100,000 people using its products. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

