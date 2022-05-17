E Woman Brings Its Virtual Mission to Life With In-Person Female Empowerment Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Amy Shakhlo Karaman founded the E Woman app, she wanted to fight the trend of picture-perfect social media by giving women a place to speak up about what they are going through -- dealing with work, divorce, family life, and more.

Now, for the first time, Karaman is bringing her online women's support group into the real world with an in-person Get Empowered event where women are encouraged to share their stories. The event will be at the Hilton Franklin Cool Springs, Franklin, Tenn., from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

E Woman is the first all-in-one social media platform focused on women's mental health and women's self-care. Its mission is to give women from all walks of life a place to share, connect and be vulnerable. Members can join categorized groups anonymously or with their usernames to share their stories and connect in a judgment-free space. The app is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

"Social media makes women feel pressured to only present a perfect version of themselves, from the way they look to their careers to their families and homes," Karaman said. "E Woman has given women a place where they can be honest about their lives, get support from other women and make genuine connections. Now we want to help women have that same experience in person."

Karaman, founder and chief executive officer of E Woman, knows the importance of uplifting female communities. As an Uzbekistan refugee, she knows about societal pressures on women. As a former beautician, she knows about the power of women making connections in their own spaces. She launched E Woman to create a place where women could confide in each other and build relationships.

"E Woman has allowed women all over America and the world to connect virtually with each other, which has been incredibly important during the pandemic," she said. "However, there is always something special and powerful about women gathering face-to-face, and this lets us deepen the relationships that have begun online."

The event will feature a Sunday brunch with mimosas, lunch, and dessert. There will be a keynote speech from founder Amy Shakhlo Karaman, along with a panel of E Woman members. Tickets are $150 after May 20.

To learn more, visit ewoman.world, and to register for the event, visit ewoman.world/event/.

About E Woman

E Woman is a social media platform dedicated to every woman who feels alone. Founded by Amy Shakhlo Karaman, an immigrant who escaped an arranged marriage in Uzbekistan and came to America to build her life from the ground up, this online community allows women around the world to discuss similar struggles. E Woman is now available on www.ewoman.world and offers every language. Members can join categorized groups anonymously or with their usernames to share their stories and connect in a judgment-free space. To learn more, visit www.ewoman.world.

