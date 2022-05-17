CGS to Showcase Virtual Reality Solution for Rapid Modernization of Shop Floor Operations at Texprocess Americas 2022

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will showcase a virtual reality (VR) experience for modernizing manufacturing operations at Texprocess on May 17-19, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The immersive experience will be powered by CGS’s TeamworkAR™ platform and Meta’s 2022 Oculus 2 headset. Attendees, media and fellow exhibitors are invited to participate in the demos, live at the top of every hour at the CGS booth #947 in the main hall.



“Manufacturing of the future is here – now a new generation of managers, mechanics, trainers and line workers can benefit from and see immediate, measurable business impact from AR/VR solutions,” said Doug Stephen, president, Enterprise Learning and TeamworkAR divisions for CGS. “By leveraging the power of our TeamworkAR platform, users can explore the features and benefits of our new BlueCherry® Shop Floor Control Essential – product deployment, employee onboarding and training, in-depth product usage and support – all before ever physically deploying the product and without disrupting existing operations.”

Visitors to the CGS booth can simply put on the Oculus 2 device and begin experiencing our Essential product in the Metaverse for a range of activities, including:

Product demo and deployment . Evaluate and virtually experience the setup, deployment and use of the new BlueCherry Shop Floor Control Essential – virtually performing key line worker activities such as clocking in and out, scanning bundles, selecting off-standard sizes and bundles, tracking individual and group productivity measures and more.

. Evaluate and virtually experience the setup, deployment and use of the new BlueCherry Shop Floor Control Essential – virtually performing key line worker activities such as clocking in and out, scanning bundles, selecting off-standard sizes and bundles, tracking individual and group productivity measures and more. Metaverse training . Virtually onboard, train and support workers in the Metaverse, eliminating the cost and disruption of in-person training on the factory floor. TeamworkAR accelerates the onboarding and training process by 45–50 percent over traditional methods.

. Virtually onboard, train and support workers in the Metaverse, eliminating the cost and disruption of in-person training on the factory floor. TeamworkAR accelerates the onboarding and training process by 45–50 percent over traditional methods. Ongoing maintenance, repairs and support . Once deployed, users will be able to use TeamworkAR for remote assistance and streamlined collaboration with resident experts, where machine breakdowns and maintenance activities can be conducted in real time without the need to dispatch field service workers.

. Once deployed, users will be able to use TeamworkAR for remote assistance and streamlined collaboration with resident experts, where machine breakdowns and maintenance activities can be conducted in real time without the need to dispatch field service workers. Safety measures. Operators can view equipment and monitor safety measures – such as machine temperature, service alerts, and more – from anywhere, anytime.

The industry’s first VR-driven shop floor product experience and metaverse-led training demo is powered by the patented TeamworkAR platform – an augmented reality solution designed for out-of-the box use by enterprise organizations. This easy-to-use platform – already employed by more than 10,000 technicians, field service workers and other employees – can be leveraged on any mobile device and wearable for step-by-step guides, real-time coaching, experiential learning, custom onboarding and training, among other business needs.

TeamworkAR and Meta’s Oculus

In February 2022, CGS announced TeamworkAR was selected to join Meta’s exclusive Quest for Business ISV Program – providing for groundbreaking digital transformation for education and on-the-job training. The Quest for Business Program (formerly Oculus ISV Program) works with enterprise developers and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to engage with Oculus. The goal of the ISV program is to build awareness of Oculus as a true business productivity tool and accelerate commercialization and customer adoption of VR solutions built for Oculus enterprise products.

CGS at Texprocess

On May 16, 2022, CGS announced the launch and global availability of Shop Floor Control (SFC) Essential™. This new addition to its award-winning BlueCherry suite is a cloud-based solution, enabling manufacturers, brands and subcontractors to gain real-time visibility, control and insights quickly and easily into their complete supply chain and factory floor operations from any mobile device or browser. Attendees will be able to experience the user-friendly, mobile interface, robust features and advanced analytics of the new Essential solution through live demonstrations – hosted at the top of every hour – at Booth #947 throughout the Texprocess event.

TeamworkAR: Make Everyone a Genius™

TeamworkAR is a platform that brings real-time digital transformation to on-the-job training, learning and support for any company, anywhere. From knowledge capture and transfer to collaborating with and assisting workers across skill levels, our goal is to make everyone a genius. By moving your workforce from a training room to real-world work in days rather than weeks, TeamworkAR increases productivity and success. Enhancing your own custom content through augmented reality, you can change how work gets done – for better.

How to Buy

For more information on TeamworkAR, please visit www.TeamworkAR.com, email TeamworkAR@cgsinc.com, or watch our TeamworkAR explainer video.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Mark D. Tullio, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com