Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst, along with other members of the management team, will participate at two upcoming conferences. The management team will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the conferences.



Presentation Details:

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: May 24, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM Eastern Time

Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: June 8, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time

The webcast will be available on the Company's website, and a replay will be accessible for at least 14 days.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. Catalyst's New Drug Application for FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for the treatment of adults with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"), and FIRDAPSE is commercially available in the United States as a treatment for adults with LEMS. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

For additional information about the Company, please visit www.catalystpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2021 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Investor Relations Contact:

Mary Coleman

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(305) 420-3200

mcoleman@catalystpharma.com

Media Contact:



David Schull

Russo Partners

(858) 717-2310

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com