China Index Holdings to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 20, 2022

BEIJING, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, May 20, 2022.



CIH’s management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:00 AM U.S. ET (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll: +65 67135110 Toll-Free/Local Toll: United States +1 833-239-5755 / +1 332-208-9430 Hong Kong +852 800-906-603 / +852 3018-6773 Mainland China +86 800-820-5506 / +86 400-820-5097 Direct Event Passcode 1776643#

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registering, you will be provided with all conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode (1776643#), a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1728096

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 10:00 AM ET on May 20, 2022 through 09:59 AM ET May 28, 2022. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll: +61 2-8199-0299 Toll-Free/Local Toll: United States +1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697 Hong Kong +852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780 Mainland China +86 800-988-0601 / +86 400-820-9703 Conference ID: 1728096

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with a reliable, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Jessie Yang

Investor Relations

Email: CIH-IR@fang.com