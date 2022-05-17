The global genetic testing market is set to project a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL GENETIC TESTING MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04671066/?utm_source=GNW

The major types of genetic testing include diagnostic testing, newborn screening, and prenatal testing.

Prenatal genetic testing comprises 31.2% of all genetic tests. Genetic testing can detect pre-birth diseases. It can help detect certain types of abnormalities in a baby’s genes during pregnancy. Among these, Trisomy 18 and down syndrome are often screened for as part of prenatal genetic testing. Conventionally, it is conducted through invasive testing like amniocentesis. Also, tests like cell-free DNA testing evaluate a baby’s DNA through a blood test conducted on the mother. The growth of parental genetic testing is attributed to the fears associated with developing genetic disorders in children. Such aspects contribute to the global genetic testing market growth. However, government regulations and high treatment costs hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global genetic testing market growth assessment includes the geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.North America is the dominating region in the global market in terms of market share.



This is accredited to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and economic growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

With a small number of companies manufacturing complex devices, the market rivalry is intense among companies to sell products. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, CSL Limited, BGI Group, etc., are among the leading market players.



