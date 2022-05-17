UPDATE: Otonomo Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results reflecting strong growth year over year, continued momentum in demand for key mobility services use cases, new customers and the strategic acquisition of The Floow.



Revenue for the first quarter was $1.03 million, an increase of 380% year over year. Otonomo’s cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance as of March 31, 2022, was $196.8 million.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the first quarter was $1.03 million compared to $0.22 million in the first quarter 2021





GAAP operating loss for the first quarter was $15.1 million compared to a loss of $4.3 million in the first quarter 2021





Non-GAAP operating loss for the first quarter was $12.5 million compared to a loss of $3.8 million in the first quarter 2021





Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2022, was $196.8 million

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Information.”

First Quarter 2022 Company Highlights:

Added 10 new customers





Quarterly recurring revenue grew 40% compared to the previous quarter





Recurring revenue backlog more than doubled compared to the previous quarter





Bookings* of recurring revenue nearly doubled compared to the previous quarter





Backlog** increased 61% compared to the previous quarter and 207% year over year





Signed one of the top 5 global OEMs bringing the total number of OEM contracts to 23. Those combined contracts represent over 50M addressable connected vehicles





Average sales cycle time decreased 30% compared to the previous quarter and decreased 20% year over year





Acquired The Floow, a leader in connected insurance technology

Management’s Remarks

“Otonomo saw strong momentum in the first quarter, and we see this continuing as the market adoption grows by the day,” said Ben Volkow, Chief Executive Officer. “Our go-to-market investment is paying off. We are increasing our deal volume, while decreasing sales cycle times and winning new customers in key use cases. We expect further acceleration around fleet and insurance use cases going forward.

“Data points from connected vehicles, micro-mobility, mobile phones, and related infrastructure are coming together. Otonomo's smart mobility data platform enables companies to transform this mobility data into useful insights while maintaining and adhering to all relevant data privacy and compliance standards and regulations.



“We are encouraged by the initial market reaction to the combination of Otonomo and The Floow. This is the first time that connected vehicle data is truly available to the insurance industry, creating new high-value brand engagement opportunities for insurance vendors, OEMs and other mobility related vendors. The combination will set a new benchmark on data fidelity and improvements to existing risk models and will be a game changer in the automotive insurance sector, enabling new products and business models,” Volkow concluded.

2022 Guidance



Otonomo’s management reiterates the guidance it provided on March 31, 2022. The full year 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of $13.0 million to $13.5 million, with most of the revenue back-end weighted. Revenues from The Floow will be reflected in Otonomo’s financial results from April 14.



*Booking: Total value of contract that was signed during the reporting quarter over the full term of the contract.

**Backlog: Secured future revenue as of end of quarter.

About Otonomo



Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, over 100 providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.



Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.



Architected with privacy and security by design our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.



More information is available at otonomo.io

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure



UNAUDITED OTONOMO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(in $ thousands)

As of March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash 196,809 208,079 Account receivables and other receivables 3,831 3,760 Total current assets 200,640 211,839 Non-current assets Other long-term assets 2,924 254 Property and equipment, net 741 725 Goodwill and intangibles, net 46,204 46,621 Total non-current assets 49,869 47,600 Total assets 250,509 259,439 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Account payables and other payables 10,888 8,717 Deferred revenue 9 35 Total current liabilities 10,897 8,752 Non-current liabilities Other long-term liabilities 1,631 Warrants for ordinary shares 1,040 1,924 Total non-current liabilities 2,671 1,924 Shareholders’ equity 236,941 248,763

Total liabilities, and Shareholders’ equity 250,509 259,439







UNAUDITED OTONOMO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in $ thousands)

Three-month Period ended

March 31,

2022 2021 Revenue 1,031 215 Costs of revenue and operating expenses: Cost of revenue 380 154 Cloud infrastructure (*) 1,158 367 Research and development 4,727 2,061 Sales and marketing 4,410 1,147 General and administrative 5,022 794 Amortization and depreciation 455 31 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses 16,152 4,554 Loss from operations (15,121 ) (4,339 )





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in $ thousands)

Three-months Period Ended

March 31

2022 2021

GAAP operating Loss (15,121 ) (4,339 ) Share-based compensation (1) 2,197 539 Amortization and depreciation (2) 455 31 2,652 570 Non-GAAP operating Loss (12,469 ) (3,769 ) 1. Share-based compensation: Research and development 519 274 Sales and marketing 665 111 General and administrative 1,013 154 2,197 539 2. Amortization and depreciation: Technology amortization 417 - Depreciation of property and equipment 38 31 455 31



