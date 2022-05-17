New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL EPOXY RESINS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04825356/?utm_source=GNW





Epoxy materials are characterized as organic polymer materials produced by the polymerization of an epoxide with another compound, possessing two hydroxyl groups. As a type of synthetic thermosetting resins, they are well-balanced industrial materials with a wide variety of physical forms, from high melting solids to low viscosity liquids.

Within the energy sector, the majority of epoxy resins are utilized in wind turbines.The rising number of wind turbine installations worldwide has resulted in extensive opportunities for epoxy resins since the rotor blades are mostly made from them.



Moreover, the high strength by weight, lightness, and durability make epoxy ideal for turbine blades. Epoxy resins were first used in the 1980s in turbine design, and since then, they have been largely employed in composites and adhesives for the production of wind rotor blades as well as other structural elements.



The global epoxy resins market growth analysis entails the assessment of the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World.Europe is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



The market growth of the region is mainly attributed to the reliance on various green energy resources, the rise in investments within the wind energy sector, and the increasing use of epoxy resins in the electronics and automobile industry.



Key firms are heavily investing in the research and development of products, in addition to bringing better products into the market. As a result, the competition is intense among both domestic and international vendors in the global epoxy resins market.

Some of the top players operating in the market are BASF, Nan Ya Plastics Corp, Dow Chemical, Kukdo Chemical Co, etc.



