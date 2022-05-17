Worldwide Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Industry to 2027 - Featuring Donaldson, Ingersoll Rand and Parker-Hannifin Among Others

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global compressed air treatment equipment market reached a value of US$ 8.26 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 12.05 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Compressed air treatment equipment is a mechanical device that is used to dehumidify and clean air before entering the compressor. It involves the use of particulate, moisture, coalescing, high-temperature after-filter, moisture separator, refrigerated, deliquescent, membrane and desiccant air dryer.

The equipment assists in lowering the dew point of the air and removing particles that may negatively impact the air compressor. It is widely used in robotic arms, conveyor systems, paint sprays, nitrogen generation, jackhammers, drills and drying. Compressed air treatment equipment is compact, lightweight and assists in improving operations, maintaining productivity, and reducing rust and corrosion. Consequently, it finds extensive applications across food and beverage (F&B), aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, power generation and medical industries.



Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, especially amongst the rising geriatric population is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Compressed air treatment equipment is widely used in respiratory support devices, including oxygen generators, atomizers, and life-support machines. Apart from this, the increasing demand for highly purified compressed air in the pharmaceutical industry for material handling, product drying, tablet coating and nitrogen generation is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, rapid technological advancements, such as the introduction of environment-friendly compressors that provide stability and ensure clean and dry air quality, are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing product utilization in the F&B industry for air cleaning containers before product packaging and filling is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including rising industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, along with the increasing research and development (R&D) activities to launch novel air compressors, are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global compressed air treatment equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product, application and End-user.



Breakup by Product:

Filters

Dryers

Aftercoolers

Others

Breakup by Application:

Plant Air

Instrument Air

Process Air

Breathing Air

Others

Breakup by End-user:

Chemical

Paper

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airfilter Engineering, Alpha-Pure Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Donaldson Company Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kaeser Compressors Inc., Mann+Hummel, Mattei Compressors Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Pentair plc and Pneumatech.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global compressed air treatment equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global compressed air treatment equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global compressed air treatment equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Filters

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Dryers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Aftercoolers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Plant Air

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Instrument Air

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Process Air

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Breathing Air

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Chemical

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Paper

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Food and Beverage

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Pharmaceuticals

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Airfilter Engineering

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Alpha-Pure Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Atlas Copco AB

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Donaldson Company Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Kaeser Compressors Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Mann+Hummel

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Mattei Compressors Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Pentair plc

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Pneumatech

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkt5kf

Attachment