GLOBAL RENEWABLE METHANOL MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

The market growth is facilitated by key factors such as the availability of renewable methanol, the shifting trend towards sustainable energy sources, and strict government regulations and rules.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Renewable methanol can be manufactured using renewable energy as well as renewable feedstock. The increasing demand for renewable methanol is propelled by the need to mitigate climate change by eliminating or substantially reducing CO2 emissions, in addition to sustaining the average global temperature rise to no more than 1.5°C.

The shifting trend toward sustainable and renewable energy is anticipated to augment the growth of the global renewable methanol market.The production of renewable methanol bridges the gap between renewable sources and conventional fossil fuels.



Furthermore, harnessing surplus energy from renewable sources, including solar and wind, is also anticipated to raise the demand for producing renewable methanol



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global renewable methanol market growth evaluation comprises the analysis of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of World.Europe is set to grow with the highest CAGR in terms of both volume and revenue during the forecast period.



The market growth is fuelled by key drivers such as the developments in the wind and solar sector, the increasing need for power generation, and the adoption of various strategies such as agreements and partnerships between key players.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Overall, the degree of industrial rivalry in the global renewable methanol market is moderately high.The market studied is majorly fragmented, with the leading 8 players capturing nearly 40% of the share in terms of revenue.



Some of the key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Innogy, Nordic Green, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ADVANCED CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGIES

2. ATLANTIC METHANOL

3. BASF SE

4. CARBON RECYCLING INTERNATIONAL (CRI)

5. ENERKEM

6. FRAUNHOFER

7. GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD

8. INNOGY

9. METHANEX CORPORATION

10. METHANOL HOLDINGS (TRINIDAD) LTD

11. NORDIC GREEN

12. OCI NV

13. SERENERGY A/S

14. SODRA

15. SOUTHERN CHEMICAL CORPORATION

