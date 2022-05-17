The global telecom API market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.22% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL TELECOM API MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277255/?utm_source=GNW
Also, it offers cost-efficient solutions by improving the system performance of the web-based applications.
These communication protocols and tools enable agility in mobile application developments, since it facilitates the developers to prioritize the development of primary functions without needing to develop them for scratch.
API has surging applications in domains that entail mobile applications and services like location tracking apps, messaging apps, online mobile payments, and video & voice calls.Additionally, the rising number of mobile service subscribers has resulted in a significant demand for mobile-based technologies, which further raises the demand for telecom APIs, given their scalability.
Such factors drive the global telecom API market growth. However, the market growth restraints include security concerns and strict government regulations and policies.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global telecom API market assessment includes the geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.North America is the largest revenue-generating region in the global market.
One of the key factors contributing to the region’s growth prospects are the significant investments in R&D activities to find new avenues for their products.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The presence of a large number of prominent market players in different regions intensifies the high level of market rivalry. Some of the large companies in the market include Verizon Communications Inc, Orange SA, Vodafone Group PLC, Nexmo Inc, etc.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
Companies mentioned
1. ALCATEL–LUCENT SA
2. APIGEE CORPORATION
3. AT&T INC
4. BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
5. CISCO SYSTEMS INC
6. FORTUMO OU
7. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD
8. LOCATIONSMART
9. NEXMO INC
10. NOKIA CORPORATION
11. ORANGE SA
12. TELEFÓNICA SA
13. TWILIO INC
14. VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC
15. VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277255/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
The global telecom API market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.22% during the forecast period, 2022-2030
The market growth is accredited to the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies and the fast-paced technological advancements. MARKET INSIGHTS Telecom API is used for operating web-based services like cloud-based telecom software, identity management, and banking by integrating programming standard protocols and instructions.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL TELECOM API MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277255/?utm_source=GNW