Graphene Market Size to Hit USD 1606.18 Million by 2030 | Increased Focus on Graphene-Based Inks for Printed Electronics Will Offer Potential Opportunities for Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global graphene market is expected to grow from USD 74.20 million in 2020 to USD 1606.18 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 36% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



Graphene is a two-dimensional carbon allotrope with a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice of carbon atoms. It is an incredibly thin, flexible, and transparent material. It is currently one of the strongest materials, and the carbon arrangement gives it appealing and distinctive properties. It is one of the most promising nanomaterials for these reasons, and it is being evaluated for a variety of applications ranging from optics to electronics. A single layer (monolayer) sheet of carbon atoms linked together in a repeating hexagonal pattern is known as graphene. The thickness of this sheet is only one atom. Graphite is made up of graphene monolayers stacked on top of each other. A typical carbon atom has a diameter of roughly 0.33 nanometers, so a 1 mm thick sheet of graphite contains about 3 million layers of graphene. Due to its extraordinary electric, mechanical, and chemical properties, graphene, an atomically thin two-dimensional carbonaceous nanomaterial, has attracted significant study interest in both scientific studies and technology development. Many efforts have been made to change the graphene structure since its discovery in order to integrate this promising material into a wide range of applications. Recent advancements in the development of graphene derivatives such as graphene oxide, porous graphene/graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots are given special emphasis.



Key players operating in the global graphene market are ACS Material LLC, CVD Equipment Corporation, Bluestone Global Tech, Graphenea S.A., Graphene Nanochem Plc, Haydale Limited, G6 Materials, Vorbeck Materials, Nanotek Instruments, Inc., and XG Sciences among others. To enhance their market position in the global graphene market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• XG Sciences and Terrafilum signed a joint development agreement in October 2019 to make and market graphene-based 3D printing filaments and coatings.



The graphene oxide segment is expected to grow significantly over the projected period.



The product segment is divided into graphene oxide, graphene nanoplatelets, others. The graphene oxide segment is expected to grow significantly over the projected period. Because of its wide range of applications, graphene oxide is a key product. It is used in transparent conductive films for various supercapacitors, cellphones, flexible electronic devices, optoelectronic devices, and medical devices. Superior product properties like as high thermal and electrical conductivity, permeability, transparency, and strength contribute significantly to its increased demand. Multi-layer graphene and reduced graphene oxide are two further graphene-based products. These materials are used in a variety of applications, such as inks, coatings, and other forms of composites. Due to superior product qualities such as high strength and lightweight, the automotive and aerospace industries are projected to be significant application sectors for graphene-based composites in the coming years.



The electronics segment dominated the graphene market with a market share of around 38.4% and a market value of around 28.49 million in 2020.



The application segment includes electronics, energy, composites, others. The electronics segment dominated the graphene market with a market share of around 38.4% and a market value of around 28.49 million in 2020. Graphene has been considered as a potential substitute for silicon in many electronics applications, and there has been a lot of research into its properties and applications in recent years. Moreover, when graphene is added to traditional (and future) battery electrode materials, they improve dramatically. Graphene may be used to create batteries that are light, durable, and ideal for high-capacity energy storage. It can also be used to reduce charging times while increasing battery lifetime.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Graphene Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



During the forecast period, the market for Graphene in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Graphene is largely used in the electronic and automotive industries due to its superior thermal and electrical conductivities. In Asia Pacific, both the electrical and automotive industries are rapidly expanding, and both are key graphene end-users. As a result, high growth in these end-use industries is likely to propel graphene demand in the region.



The global graphene market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



