Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release 17 May 2022

Pia Peltoniemi appointed as the CEO of Finnish Export Credit Ltd

The Board of Directors of Finnish Export Credit Ltd has appointed Pia Peltoniemi, LL.M., EMBA, as the CEO of the Finnish Export Credit Ltd for the period from 15 September 2022 to 14 September 2024 as the current CEO is retiring in the beginning of 2023. Finnish Export Credit Ltd is a company part of Finnvera Group and provides export credit financing and interest equalisation.

Further information:

Pauli Heikkilä, CEO, Finnvera, tfn. +358 29 460 2400

Anita Muona, CEO, Finnish Export Credit, tfn. +358 29 460 2673



