Dolby Laboratories President and CEO Kevin Yeaman to Present at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced that Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories, will present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 1:50 p.m. ET (10:50 a.m. PT).



A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DLB-F

Investor Contact:

Ashley Schwenoha

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

415-645-5506

investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:

Karen Hartquist

Dolby Laboratories

415-505-8357

karen.hartquist@dolby.com