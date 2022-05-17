Barfresh Expands Penetration of the Education Channel with Addition of 235 New School Locations in the Midwest

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it has expanded its education program to an additional 22 new school districts serving 235 school locations in the Midwest. These districts, representing a collective population of over 240,000 students, will serve the Company’s product between two and five times a week to their students.



Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Barfresh has continued to press forward with the education channel securing new territories as we did earlier this year expanding in the Southeast and now in the Midwest. We made the decision to increase the size of our sales team back to pre-COVID levels at the beginning of the year in response to increased opportunities across our customer base and have had great success continuing to expand our footprint. We look forward to carrying this momentum through the rest of the year and expect to have a number of new school announcements to share as we enter into the 2022-2023 school year.”

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The company's single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has a distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

