Global Water Resources President and CEO, Ron Fleming, Appointed Chairman of the Maricopa Economic Development Alliance Board of Directors

PHOENIX, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, announced that its president and CEO, Ron Fleming, has been elected chairman of Maricopa Economic Development Alliance’s (MEDA) board of directors. He previously served as the board treasurer.



MEDA is the City of Maricopa’s private-public partnership for economic development. Its board is comprised of leading executives of Maricopa’s major business sectors who have expertise and experience in utilities, finance, development, health care, and infrastructure development.

“Ron has been an invaluable asset to MEDA in pursuing its mission within Maricopa,” said Maricopa mayor, Christian Price. “His perspective and commitment to the growth and prosperity of Maricopa is unmatched, and we welcome his leadership to take MEDA to the next level in economic development.”

Maricopa is known for its business-friendly attitude and quality of life, which is why they are one of the fastest growing communities in the State of Arizona. The many important partnerships shared by the MEDA board members and the organizations they represent have created a foundation that will ensure sustainable growth for decades to come.

“With great pride I assume the role of chair of this great organization,” commented Fleming. “MEDA has served as a cornerstone for Maricopa’s economic development since 2009, bringing together business, government and education to help build a dynamic and thriving city. Now, as we enter a new phase of MEDA’s evolution, its role becomes even more important as we support economic development as well as navigate through the challenges that confront all communities across our nation.”

Ron Fleming Bio

Ron Fleming has over 20 years of management experience in the water and wastewater industry, including project management on numerous large scale civil infrastructure projects throughout Arizona.

Since joining Global Water in 2005, his roles have ranged from senior project manager overseeing Global Water’s capital improvement program and deployment of more than $150 million in infrastructure investment, to general manager and president of regulated utilities focusing on statewide operations for over a dozen systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services.

Fleming holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management with an emphasis in Heavy Civil and a minor in business administration from Northern Arizona University’s School of Engineering.

About Maricopa Economic Development Alliance (MEDA):

Maricopa Economic Development Alliance (MEDA) is Maricopa’s private-public partnership for economic development. As a 501(c)3 corporation, the organization champions strategies and solutions that foster economic growth and prosperity in the City of Maricopa.

MEDA brings together the business, government, education and civic sectors to identify and advance forward-looking policies that facilitate investment, growth and workforce development. Equally important are the elected officials and public sector executives who bring the essential representation of the City of Maricopa’s mayor, council members and city manager. For more information about MEDA, visit www.maricopaeda.com.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 25 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM includes additional smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

