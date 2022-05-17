Worldwide Portable Printer Industry to 2027 - Featuring Bixolon, Canon and Fujitsu Among Others

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Printer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global portable printer market reached a value of US$ 11.75 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 18.13 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Portable printers, also known as mobile printers, are compact and lightweight peripheral devices that can be connected via Bluetooth or a universal serial bus (USB). They are utilized by business travelers to revise documents and share them with clients. They are also used for printing bill receipts in petrol pumps, shops, credit card terminals, hotels and restaurants. Besides this, portable printers improve the productivity of the operations team and front-line workers by enabling them to generate invoices quickly. As a result, these printers find extensive applications in retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, e-commerce and logistics sectors around the world.



Portable Printer Market Trends

At present, there is a rise in the penetration of the internet across the globe. This, along with the growing utilization of smart devices, such as tablets and smartphones, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the need for mobile workforce management among numerous industries.

This, coupled with the rising adoption of the bring your own device (BYOD) policy in different organizations to improve the productivity of employees, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, organizations are focusing on innovating and modernizing their business worldwide. Besides this, the growing employment of printers for printing barcode and radio-frequency identification (RFID) labels are positively influencing the market.

Furthermore, businesses are enhancing their customer experience to streamline documentation by issuing pick-up notices and delivery receipts at the point of delivery, which is catalyzing the demand for portable printers. Furthermore, key market players are focusing on research and development (R&D) activities for better battery runtime. These players are also extensively investing in building digital infrastructures, which is projected to bolster their overall sales and profitability.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global portable printer market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on technology, connectivity, distribution channel and industry vertical.



Breakup by Technology:

Inkjet

Thermal

Impact

Breakup by Connectivity:

Wireless

USB

Bluetooth

Ethernet

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bixolon Co. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. (The Citizen Watch Company Ltd.), Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP, Honeywell International Inc., Printek LLC., Sato Holdings Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Star Micronics Co. Ltd. and Toshiba TEC Corporation (Toshiba Corporation).



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global portable printer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global portable printer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the connectivity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global portable printer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

