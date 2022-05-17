New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Impact of COVID-19 on Dermal Filler Market: Segmented; By Type By End user By Application, And Region – Global Analysis Of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272878/?utm_source=GNW

These fillers are commonly used in areas of the face such as the cheeks, jaw, mouth, lip, and the area around the eye. They restore dermal volume and smooth out wrinkles and other facial lines to give the person being treated a younger appearance.



Market Highlights

Global Dermal Filler Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 13.4% in 2031.



The growing demand for facial aesthetics treatments is a major factor driving the expansion of medical facilities offering such products and services. Another driver expected to boost market growth is the growing elderly population, which will increase demand for dermal fillers to look younger. The emergence of a large number of private and public hospitals, as well as clinics specializing in skin care and dermatology, necessitates the use of dermal fillers. The growing number of these medical facilities all over the world is a significant factor that is expected to lead to market advancements.



Global Dermal Filler Market: Segments

A biodegradable segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on type, the global Dermal Filler Market is fragmented into Biodegradable and nonbiodegradable. The Biodegradable Dermal Filler Market is expected to account for the lion’s share of the market. Because of their safety and enhanced effectiveness, injectable fillers are preferred options. Furthermore, the increasing availability of biodegradable fillers will contribute to market growth. With the growing popularity of long-lasting cosmetic treatments, the market for biodegradable fillers is expected to grow in the coming years.



Hyaluronic Acid providers segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Dermal Filler Market is classified based on category into Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Fats, Hyaluronic Acid, Poly-L lactic Acid, and Others. Because it is the gold standard in dermal fillers, hyaluronic acid is expected to account for the largest Global Dermal Filler Market share. The hyaluronic acid segment is being driven by new product launches, and this is expected to drive the Global Dermal Filler Market trend during the forecast period. Other factors expected to drive the growth of the hyaluronic acid segment include the low risk of allergic reactions, the lack of the need for skin testing, and the relatively milder side effects if any.



Lip enhancement segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on application, the global Dermal Filler Market is fragmented into Facelift, Facial line correction, Lip enhancement, and Others. Lip enhancement is rapidly gaining popularity, with the market expanding at a rapid pace. Dermal fillers are commonly used for lip augmentation among women to achieve plumper and fuller lips. Furthermore, fillers provide a natural appearance to the lips at a low cost and will thus be widely adopted in the market in the future.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



An increasing number of plastic surgeons and per capita disposable income



The rising preference for non-invasive aesthetic procedures, an increasing number of plastic surgeons performing aesthetic procedures, and cost-effective alternatives to cosmetic surgeries are key factors driving the Dermal Filler Market. In addition, rising per capita disposable income fuels the growth of the Global Dermal Filler Market. The rise in dermal filler awareness in both developing and developed countries, as well as the emergence of new products and associated new indications, is propelling the Global Dermal Filler Market revenue.



Rising investments in R&D and fewer complications



Increased investments in research and development for new dermal fillers by major players are also driving sales in the Global Dermal Filler Market. The growth of the Dermal Filler Market is attributed to factors such as the less painful method of treating various facial skin problems, lower occurrences of complications that occur post-surgery, low level of pain, less scarring, and the requirement of smaller incisions. The Dermal Filler Market does not only include facial skin procedures, but also skin aesthetic treatments for other areas of the body. The growing geriatric population has increased the use of anti-aging treatments for skin rejuvenation and collagen restoration. This is also expected to fuel the demand for the dermal filler market.



Restraint

Unregistered practitioners and high cost



The high cost of these fillers is expected to be a significant factor impeding market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the presence of unregistered practitioners is expected to have a significant negative impact on the dermal facial fillers market shortly. The negative impact of such fillers is likely to pose a significant challenge to market growth shortly.



Global Dermal Filler Market: Key Players

Merz Pharma

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Sinclair Pharma

Galderma Laboratories

BioPlus Co., Ltd.

Candela Corporation

BIOXIS pharmaceuticals

Suneva Medical

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd

Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Global Dermal Filler Market: Regions

Global Dermal Filler Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American market’s expansion can be attributed to the rising demand for cosmetic products and the growing demand for minimally invasive facial procedures. Furthermore, the growing clinical trials for innovative skin beauty products are expected to fuel the regional market even further. Among all countries in the region, the United States is expected to make a significant contribution to the region’s market development.



Impact of Covid-19 on Dermal Filler Market

COVID-19 has hurt the Dermal Filler Market, which can be attributed to significant disruptions in their respective manufacturing and supply-chain operations as a result of various precautionary lockdowns, as well as other restrictions imposed by governing authorities around the world. Furthermore, consumer demand has subsequently decreased as people are now more focused on eliminating non-essential expenses from their respective budgets as the general economic status of most people has been severely impacted by this outbreak.



Global Dermal Filler Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global Dermal Filler Market report also contains analysis on:

Dermal Filler Market Segments:



By Type

Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable

By End-userCalcium HydroxylapatiteFats

Hyaluronic Acid

Poly-L lactic Acid

Others

By Application

Facelift

Facial line correction

Lip enhancement

Others

Dermal Filler Market Dynamics

Dermal Filler Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Dermal Filler Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

Market size value in 2021 USD 3.43 billion

The revenue forecast in 2031 USD 12.94 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2031

The base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Type, End-user, Application, and Region

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Merz Pharma, Sinclair Pharma, Galderma Laboratories, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Candela Corporation, BIOXIS pharmaceuticals, Suneva Medical, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd, Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd..and Other Prominent Players

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272878/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________