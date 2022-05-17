Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company Announces Adam Monson as a Catalyst Leader

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company has announced the selection of Adam Monson as one of the organization’s Catalyst Leaders. Adam is a Vice President – Nonqualified Retirement and is based in the company’s Irvine, California office. A dynamic and energized young leader, Adam is the third of five Fulcrum Partners team members to be recognized by the organization as a 2022 Catalyst Leader.



Managing Director Mike Powers said, “At Fulcrum Partners, we’re recognizing exemplary young team members who are helping to shape the future of executive benefits and deferred compensation as a service profession. We are proud to announce Adam Monson, along with Vice Presidents – Retirement Kenny DePaola and Christine Scott, as three of our five Catalyst Leaders for 2022.”

“I am passionate about helping working Americans improve their partnership with Uncle Sam as retirement plan participants in deferred compensation plans,” said Adam. “Individually and collectively, we are committed to doing well by doing good, and it is rewarding to be part of a team that is obsessed with creating successful outcomes for our clients, their employees and their shareholders,”

Adam joined Fulcrum Partners in 2016. He holds Series 6 and 63 Securities Licenses, a California Department of Insurance Life and Health License and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance and Entrepreneurship from The George L. Argyros School of Business and Economics, Chapman University.

Dedicated to leadership through service, Adam has been a volunteer with Big Brother Big Sisters since 2016, was a 2021 Big Bro of the Year Nominee, has been an Orange County Young Professionals Board Member at Junior Achievement since 2019, and has served on the Alumni Board of Directors for his alma mater, Chapman University from 2018 to 2021. He now serves on the Chapman50, a select group of Chapman University alumni dedicated to creating a culture of community, mentorship and support.

Learn more about Adam Monson and other executive benefits specialists at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company (fulcrumpartnersllc.com/team/). To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans, follow Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skillsets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Irvine, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness, and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit OneDigital.com.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and CapAcuity, LLC. are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from OneDigital and Fulcrum Partners.



Unless otherwise noted, VAI/VSI, LSF are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other company, agency or government agency identified or referenced in this document. Lion Street Advisors Lion Street Financial

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82d38c91-0715-4ad6-8e12-386dc4d55a94



