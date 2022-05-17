New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Impact of COVID-19 on Connected Worker Market: Segmented: By Technology, By End User, by Product Type And Region – Global Analysis Of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272877/?utm_source=GNW

The connected worker is an effective solution that provides a platform for remote workers to work with the central control system of the company. The platform gives important information and data to the field workers which they required to complete their assigned work. By using connected worker solutions companies can also provide safety to their workers. The connected worker can be easily installed on different devices i.e. smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. The solution improves the organization’s interactions by using different data management techniques and digital tools. The connected worker software helps organizations to increase their productivity and reduce their response time. The process of employees participation becomes faster and better with the use of connected worker software. The connected worker market allows the manufacturers to derive real-time visibility in their processes by digitization and augmented operator workflow. Connected worker solutions boost industrial activities with the coherent experience of proficiency.



Market Highlights

Global Connected Worker Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 22.34% in 2031.



The factor driving the growth of the connected worker market is that every organization wants to achieve higher productivity and efficiency in manufacturing factories. The market growth of connected worker systems is impacted by different factors such as stringent regulations regarding workforce safety.



Connected Worker Market: Segments

RFID or Radio Frequency Identification segment is expected to dominate the technology segment during 2021-31.



Connected Worker Market is classified based on Technology Type into RFIO Location Triangulation, Wi-Fi, Cellular, Bluetooth, Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN), Wireless Field Area Network (WFAN), Zigbee. The increasing requirement for highly effective methods such as RFID for managing the job statistics is due to the increasing difficulty of big construction activities. RFID Location Triangulation became an important part of Connected Worker in 2019.



Oil and Gas segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



The oil and gas segment is expected to clasp the largest market share over the forecasted period. In oil and gas industries workers need tools to assist them in keeping track of production effectively so that they can achieve critical choices properly on the job as well as in real moments. The oil and gas industry is assured to give courteous opportunity for connected worker solution by the integrity of increasing agitation regarding employee safety.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing technological advancement and invention of innovative products



The growing technological advancement along with the invention of new products at low cost around the world is a key driving factor for the growth of the connected worker market shortly. The rising expenses from the IT service industry are envisaged to strengthen the demand for the connected worker market over the forecast period. An increase in the use of smartphones, broadband internet penetration, and increasing consumers who are technologically inclined further support the growth of the connected worker market.



Improved the workforce productivity and task management



Connected worker market enhanced digitalization for easier operations and reduced the possibilities of human error. It is a unique platform that assists to keep track and real-time visibility of the processes. Increasing awareness regarding the use of these technologies decreases workplace injuries and developed an increasing demand that has benefited the industry’s growth. Connected worker market resulting in effective task management.



Restraint

High cost associated with the market and side effects



The application of a connected worker system involves complex structure and high costs.



Connected Worker Market: Key Players

Honeywell International

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Intel

Accenture

Deloitte

Oracle

Wipro

3M

Fujitsu

Zebra Technologies

SAP

Vandrico Solutions

Avnet

Hexagon PPM

IBM

Wearable Technologies Limited

Intellinium

hIOTron

Solution Analysts

Other Prominent Players

Connected Worker Market: Regions

Connected Worker Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America prevailed in the connected worker market in 2021 and because of its rapid technologic adaptation, it is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.



Impact of Covid-19 on Connected Worker Market



The global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the connected worker market growth. many countries to suspend cancer diagnosis or screening and postpone cancer-related surgeries. Due to the virus outbreak, there is limited on-site personnel availability giving rise to businesses adopting linked connected worker solutions.



Global Connected Worker Market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global Connected Worker Market report also contains analysis on:

Connected Worker Market Segments:



By Technology

Cellular

RFID

Zigbee

Wi-Fi

By End User

Building and Constructions

Mining

Manufacturing

Oil and gas

Others

By Product Type

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid Network

Connected Worker Market Dynamics

Connected Worker Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Connected Worker Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

The market size value in 2021 USD 3.69 billion

The revenue forecast in 2031 USD 18.52 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 22.34% from 2021 to 2031

The base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2030

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered



Technology, End-user, and Region



Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Intel, Accenture, Deloitte, Oracle, Wipro, Vandrico Solutions, Avnet, Hexagon PPM, IBM, Wearable Technologies Limited, Intellinium, and Other Prominent Players

