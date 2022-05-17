Data Unveil Partners with Datavant to Augment Biopharma Commercial Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Unveil, a technology platform firm dedicated to helping life sciences clients better utilize the valuable data they receive from their commercial data and patient services partners, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced a collaboration that will enable Data Unveil to compliantly de-identify high-value patient journey and reimbursement-related data to support a spectrum of commercial use cases.



Data Unveil offers biopharma clients a full suite of data management and analytics services including data aggregation; data normalization and analytics to support commercial operations; performance measurement and patient-level reimbursement activity. Their platform simplifies and streamlines data integration from pharma’s distribution and patient services ecosystem. Data Unveil will leverage Datavant’s technology to de-identify data from patient support programs, HUBs, and specialty pharmacies to unlock commercial insights about patients, their care journey and experience on therapy.

Using Datavant, Data Unveil will also be able to connect these proprietary assets to enrich the understanding of the complete patient journey. These de-identified insights will enable biopharma clients to understand the triggers for starting, switching, and stopping therapy, including reimbursement challenges related to prior authorization and affordability.

“The patient care journey has become increasingly complex,” noted Peter Brassington, Founder and CEO of Data Unveil. “To truly understand the barriers to getting therapy and support patients appropriately, we need to link together our biopharma clients’ data assets to provide a complete view of issues and challenges impacting the patient journey.”

“Patient-centricity starts with understanding the whole patient,” said Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. “We are thrilled to enable Data Unveil to compliantly connect the rich data that can illuminate patients’ experiences and enable more effective delivery of therapies that will improve patient outcomes.”

About Data Unveil

Data Unveil is a business consulting firm dedicated to helping our clients better utilize the valuable data they are receiving from a wide variety of channel distribution and value-added patient services partners.

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

