Odd One Out – New Slot in Expanse Studios Offer

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game developer Expanse Studios has added another title to its slots portfolio with its latest release - Odd One Out.



A perfect blend of old-school gameplay with modern features, Odd One Out is a five-reel video slot that includes 243 ways to win along with Magnetic Wild and Free Spins.

Magnetic Wild and Free Spins Feature

Within the title are two special features, the first one being called Magnetic Wild. Whenever a Wild lands on the third reel, it can convert to a magnetic wild that turns the full reel wild. If players land a winning combination they will get a respin with the matching symbols sticky on the reels.

Furthermore, all non-winning symbols apart from the matching ones will slide out of the reels to vacant positions during the respin, allowing new symbols to take their place.

The second feature is the Free Spins round. This is triggered with a minimum of three Scatters symbols landing in play which provides a maximum of 25 Free Spins, depending on the amount of Scatters. This is a one-time feature that can’t be retriggered. The Free Spins round comes with an x2 multiplier.

The game is also available on http://meridianbet.com

