Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

17 May 2022 at 4.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Johannes Schulman

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Schulman, Johannes

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aktia Bank Plc

LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20220516102145_106

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-13

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000058870

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,509 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,509 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2021 amounted to EUR 15.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

