Panther Labs Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panther Labs, a cloud-native threat detection platform that solves the challenges of security operations at scale, today announced it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work®.

The announcement is part of Great Place to Work's Certification Nation Day on May 17, which celebrates the community of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country to salute and recognize the companies working to create great places to work for all.

"As a remote-first company, it's imperative that our employees feel valued and supported," said Jack Naglieri, founder and CEO of Panther Labs. "Our values guide our every move. We believe that by building a diverse group of remote individuals, we can push forward our mission and create a rewarding, inclusive, and fun work environment for our entire team. Seeing 100% of our team looks forward to coming to work is humbling and we look forward to continuing to nurture our strong culture for years to come."

Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

"Certified companies put employees first," says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place to Work. "Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience."

About Panther Labs

Panther Labs was founded by a team of veteran security practitioners who faced the challenges of security operations at scale and set out to build a platform to solve them. The result was Panther, a refreshingly practical platform for threat detection and response powered by a highly scalable security data lake and detection-as-code. Panther gives security teams the power to detect any breach, anywhere and is trusted by customers like Snowflake, Dropbox, Zapier, and more. Learn more at panther.com.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification™ or Great Place to Work®, visit: greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Holly Hitchcock

Holly@gofrontlines.com

Related Images











Image 1: Great Place to Work Certification









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment