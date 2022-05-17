ADHD Online Launching Podcast Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADHD Online is excited to announce the launch of Refocused with Lindsay Guentzel, its new weekly podcast series.

Guentzel, a journalist and mental health advocate, has teamed up with ADHD Online to explore the often misunderstood world of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Listeners will discover tools and mindset shifts to help them start living their best life.

Refocused with Lindsay Guentzel strives to remove old and outdated assumptions and stigmas about ADHD. Refocused with Lindsay Guentzel will take a deep dive into all aspects of ADHD, from the science behind ADHD, the different types of ADHD, diagnosing ADHD and how ADHD appears in one's everyday life.

All episodes can be found on the Refocused with Lindsay Guentzel website, along with all major podcast providers. Episodes will be released each Monday.

Guentzel, a Minnesota native and news radio producer, has been sharing her ADHD story and was a natural fit to host the ADHD Online podcast. Guentzel's work has appeared in The New York Times, ESPN, CBS Radio and FOX Sports, among others. She's currently an associate producer working on-call at Minnesota Public Radio, where her work was recently recognized by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association's Eric Sevareid Awards. To learn more about Lindsay, visit LindsayGuentzel.com or find her on Twitter and Instagram.

"Storytelling is a powerful tool, and we are excited to have Lindsay, an advocate for providing more accessibility for women to receive an ADHD assessment and diagnosis, hosting our podcast," said ADHD Online CEO and Co-Founder Zachariah Booker, whose company was recently a recipient of a Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award. "ADHD Online's mission is to provide everyone with access to quality ADHD assessment, regardless of who and where they are. We're looking forward to Lindsay and her episode guests sharing their ADHD stories and hope it's a catalyst for those questioning if they have or don't have ADHD to seek out our thorough and industry-leading online assessment."

ADHD Online was also able to partner with a musician with ADHD to compose the podcast theme music.

Louis Inglis is a songwriter/composer based out of Perth, Australia, who was diagnosed with ADHD in 2020 at the age of 39. With 25 years of experience creating music with fellow Australian acts known as The Shops and Salary, he now brings his unique and bright melodies to the new ADHD Online podcast, Refocused with Lindsay Guentzel. Inglis actively releases new music under his name which can be streamed and downloaded on Bandcamp, Soundcloud or Spotify. His newest album, Bad Dreams, was released in March 2022.

Below is a list of Refocused with Lindsay Guentzel episodes through early July:

May 16: What is ADHD?

May 23: My name is Lindsay Guentzel and I have ADHD

May 30: The science behind an ADHD podcast - how do ADHD brains learn?

June 6: The different types of ADHD

June 13: How does ADHD show up in your life?

June 20: Diagnosing ADHD

June 27: ADHD and telemedicine

July 4: You've got your diagnosis. Now what?

For more information on ADHD Online, visit www.adhdonline.com.

For media inquiries, including interview opportunities with Lindsay Guentzel, contact Dan Johnson at dan.johnson@newswire.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Refocused Podcast Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment