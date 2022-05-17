H1 and Lightship Partner to Accelerate Clinical Studies with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Data

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , the connecting force for global HCP, clinical, science, and research information announced today that it is partnering with Lightship , a leading provider of virtual-first and hybrid clinical research solutions, with the aim of making clinical trials more equitable. Healthcare equity cannot be achieved without adequate diversity in clinical trials. Lightship will leverage H1’s Trial Landscape solution to incorporate proprietary demographic and diversity data into its clinical operations and feasibility processes, increasing equity and accelerating clinical trial enrollment and drug development.



“Diverse participation in clinical trials is critical to developing more effective treatments,” says David MacMurchy, CEO, Lightship. “Our partnership with H1 will further enable Lightship to create access for patients and drive equity in clinical research by increasing inclusion of underrepresented people.”

Clinical trial participation does not currently represent the demographic make-up of patients in the US or around the world. A study published in Nature Medicine took an in-depth look at the lack of diversity in clinical trials. The findings show that while African Americans comprise 13.4% of the U.S. population, they accounted for less than 5% of clinical trial patients for 24 cancer drugs approved by the FDA in 2015. And though Hispanics account for 16% of the U.S. population, only 1% are clinical trial participants.

“When we look at clinical trials in the U.S., it’s clear that the patients suffering from a given disease are not being proportionally represented in trials,” said Ariel Katz, founder and CEO, H1. “H1’s integration with platforms like Lightship will accelerate and transform how treatments reach patients – and improve the health of all patients across the globe.”

By combining H1’s Trial Landscape with Lightship’s virtual-first platform and services, we can reduce the burden of participation for patients in clinical research and expand access, choice, and equity.

