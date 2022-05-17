Incident IQ Releases Integrations With Leading Payment Vendors

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ — the workflow management platform built specifically for K-12 schools — just announced new integrations with Stripe, Square, MySchoolBucks, and Vanco Payments. These integrations provide K-12 districts a reliable way to track IT-related fees by attaching payments to users, assets, and help tickets.

Features like one-click invoice generation keep stakeholders in the loop about pending charges, and automations can email staff when a user's balance exceeds a certain amount. These integrations also help reduce common oversights that occur during student-device check-ins by making it easier for IT technicians to attach and modify fees for student devices in seconds.

"Districts across the country have told us that managing fines and fees was a big obstacle for their support teams," says Travis Collins, CEO of Incident IQ. "Our new integrations streamline the payment and fee process, so IT teams can quickly complete these tasks and continue supporting teaching and learning."

"Incident IQ is happy to partner with these companies to serve the K-12 community," said R.T. Collins, Chief Operating Officer at Incident IQ. "We're committed to helping schools improve their workflows so they can focus on teaching and learning, and these integrations will achieve that goal by streamlining technology fee management for our districts."

The Square, Stripe, MySchoolBucks, and Vanco Payments are premium integrations, available now for K-12 districts on the Incident IQ platform.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts across 48 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

Press Contact:

Matt Owensby

mowensby@incidentiq.com

1-877-747-3073 ext. 255

Related Images











Image 1: Incident IQ Releases New Payment Integrations









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment