Lomi, Revolutionary At-Home Composting Appliance, Now Available at Best Buy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pela announced today that Lomi, its innovative kitchen appliance that breaks down organic waste into nutrient-rich compost in less than 24 hours, is now available for purchase at Best Buy locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico.

The news that the retail giant is offering Lomi for sale, both in its stores and online, demonstrates the increased interest and demand from consumers to incorporate sustainable solutions into their everyday lives. With more than eight million tons of plastic ending up in landfills annually, Lomi users can take actionable steps to directly eliminate waste right from their kitchen counter.

Lomi speeds up the breakdown of organic waste into smaller fragments, similar to how earthworms break down and mix plant tissue into soil. Using Lomi twice a week can reduce users' waste footprints by 50%. To date, Lomi customers have already made an enormous environmental impact — the Lomi units sold thus far have the equivalent impact of: 107.6 million trees planted each year, 1.6 million fewer pounds of coal burned, and 3.6 million less miles driven.

"We are thrilled that eco-conscious consumers will have the opportunity to purchase Lomi at Best Buy stores across America," said Pela CEO Matt Bertulli. "When we first ideated Lomi years ago, it was a goal to partner with like-minded brands. The fact that we have been welcomed with open arms by a mainstream retail outlet like Best Buy shows that we, as a society, truly care about preventing additional harm to the environment."

Pela makes everyday products without everyday waste. The company is most notably known for its 100% compostable phone cases that are durable and last for the duration of a phone's life, but will completely break down when put in a composting environment.

Pela introduced Lomi as a crowdfunded initiative in 2021, where it grew to be one of the highest-backed projects in history. The revolutionary device breaks down biodegradable waste, like food and certain plastics, at the push of a button.

Pela also develops other products made of environmentally sensible materials that educate and inspire a global community of people who are committed to making a positive impact on our planet.

