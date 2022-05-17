People Data Labs Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Data Labs (PDL), which provides 3 billion unique B2B data records for developers, engineers, and data scientists, has announced today that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor Accelerate (ISVA) Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS, in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.



“We’re excited to join the AWS ISVA program.” said Christopher Wong, Head of Partnerships at People Data Labs. “As a company built on AWS, we are looking forward to partnering even more closely with Amazon to empower more customers with B2B data. The ISVA program will give us access to the trust and influence of AWS and help us scale our business to the next level."

PDL’s acceptance into the AWS ISVA Program enables the company to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Close collaboration with the AWS Sales team enables PDL to provide better outcomes to AWS customers, as AWS ISVA Partners and the AWS team work together.

PDL empowers developers and engineers across verticals to build innovative products with trusted, reliable, accurate B2B data from over 2.5 billion people’ profiles and 18 million companies. Its data currently powers platforms for talent acquisition, investment research, fraud detection, risk mitigation, and digital marketing audience generation among many other prominent use cases.

About People Data Labs

People Data Labs builds B2B data for developers, engineers, and data scientists. They empower clients to build and scale innovative data-driven products using 3 billion unique, highly-accurate B2B records. Every day, clients use their data to build person profiles, enrich person records, power predictive modeling, drive artificial intelligence and build new tools to make their teams more efficient, productive and successful. They’re proud to be the preferred data partner to the data science and engineering teams building the next generation of data-driven products and services. People Data Labs is the single source of truth in B2B data serving enterprise and startup clients across a range of data-enabled businesses.