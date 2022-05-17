Global AI in Biopharmaceutical Development Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global AI in Biopharmaceutical Development Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40.2 % from 2022 to 2027.



Rising real-time data volumes, advancing computer power, improving the efficiency of digital transformation, and reducing computing costs are some of the key factors that are driving market revenue.





Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 119 Figures spread through 179 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global AI in Biopharmaceutical Development Market - Forecast to 2027’’





Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the monoclonal antibody is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment in the 2021 AI in the biopharmaceutical development market

Based on the application outlook, the research & discovery segment is estimated to dominate the 2021 global market in terms of revenue generation

Among the end-users, biopharmaceutical manufacturers are estimated to capture maximum revenue share in the 2021 market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Biopharmaceutical Development Market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period

IBM Watson Health, Google (Alphabet Inc.), Concreto HealthAI, Nvidia Corporation, PathAI, Atomwise, Inc., Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ai-biopharma S.A.S., and Microsoft Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the AI in Biopharmaceutical Development Market





Request a Sample Copy of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Biopharmaceutical Development Market Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/ai-in-biopharmaceutical-development-market-3798





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Research & Discovery

Clinical Development

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Organizations/ Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Government Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

The UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC



Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA







