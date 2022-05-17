Pendella to Bring Individual Life Insurance Offerings to SpiritHR Technology Platform

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pendella Technologies, a fast-growing technology company on a mission to take the bias out of life insurance, and HR services provider SpiritHR will partner to expand the availability of life insurance to employees nationwide.



The partnership enables SpiritHR to integrate Pendella’s white-labeled technology platform into its employee portal, giving individuals access to a variety of comprehensive and affordable life insurance policies. Coverage can be purchased from leading insurers online in minutes – without the need for a medical exam.

Pendella’s AI-powered recommendation engine automates the insurance underwriting process to provide a simplified, highly intuitive policy-buying experience for anyone looking to protect their family’s financial future, regardless of age, health condition or income level.

The SpiritHR team serves as a business partner to its clients, combining its easy-to-use cloud-based HRIS technology platform with personal service from a dedicated team of professionals. With corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City and sales offices in Tulsa, Dallas and Tampa, Spirit serves small and medium-sized businesses with worksite employees in 25 states. It handles the full spectrum of human resources needs for employers, including technology support, onboarding, employee benefits, payroll, risk management and workers’ compensation services.

In line with SpiritHR’s commitment to providing personalized service, SpiritHR clients will also be able to tap into in-person support at any point from Pendella’s experienced life insurance specialists.

“SpiritHR’s mission is to make running a business easier for all our clients through outstanding technology and personal support. Pendella offers both, while also bringing critical financial protection to everyone who needs it,” said SpiritHR President & COO Marilyn Conyer.

Financial research firm LIMRA found that 59% of Americans, or 73 million people, who are currently uninsured for life insurance want to purchase coverage, and 22% of those underinsured – 29 million Americans – believe they need more coverage than what they currently have. More than 31% of Americans said they are more likely to buy life insurance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to LIMRA.

“Pendella is a people-focused business, just like SpiritHR. Our companies understand the challenges employers face when it comes to figuring out the best employee benefits and we want to help ease that burden,” said Pendella CEO and Founder Bob Gaydos. “Partnering with SpiritHR gives employers another option to offer their employees without any added stress or complications.”

About Pendella

Pendella is a technology company that exists to make the financial protection of individual life and disability insurance available to all people, regardless of age, health status, or income level. Pendella's full-stack, enterprise SaaS solution is powered by artificial intelligence and big data to automate underwriting and deliver a simple, intuitive, and delightful experience to thousands of people through partnerships with top-rated insurance carriers and distributors. White-label customization enables a seamless end-to-end experience. Instant life and disability insurance in minutes. No paperwork. No medical exams. Minimal-effort implementation.

