Manchester City and Quidd announce collaboration for first-ever interactive 3D collectible cards

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manchester City and Quidd, the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace of Animoca Brands, have today launched a collection of four sets of digital collectibles celebrating the club's famous roster and iconic moments from the current season.

The collection, which debuts on May 20, represents an innovative premiere as the first-ever series of fully interactive, 3D digital collectible sports cards with the Premier League club. "The opportunity to work with City immediately pressed us to do something entirely new," said Sam Barberie, VP of Content at Quidd. "The caliber and history of the club drove the desire to create something fans and collectors have never seen before, something that was just as interactive as what it means to be a City fan."

Quidd, founded in 2016, is the first marketplace built for buying and selling limited-edition, individually serialized digital collectibles and NFTs. The platform is home to collectibles from over 325 different brands and eight million collectors. This collection will be the first appearance on Quidd from Manchester City and a Premier League club.

Manchester City, founded in 1894, is the highly honored club managed by Pep Guardiola and plays at the 55,000-seat Etihad Stadium.

The collaboration features four drops starting on May 20 and extending through the end of the season. Fans will discover not only the 3D player cards — a first in sports collecting — but also sets that highlight major moments in the club's recent history, with archival details found when spinning the card around to its back. An extremely limited set of Signature cards will cap off the Quidd season.

A presale will be offered to select collectors beginning May 17.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone on to win the European Cup Winners' Cup, six League Championship titles, including four Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of 10 clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000-seat arena that City has called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000-capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women's Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

About Quidd

Quidd, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace. For over five years, Quidd has worked with the world's most prominent brands including Disney, HBO, Funko, and over 300 others in bringing fan-first collecting to digital and blockchain platforms. The Quidd marketplace is the most innovative, robust, and accessible platform for digital and NFT collecting experiences. Visit https://market.onquidd.com and find the apps here.

