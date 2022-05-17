RICKY SITOMER, CEO of Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR), Announces All-time Record First Quarter 2022 Revenue of $5,500,000, a Year over Year Increase in Revenue of 51%

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR), a leading Private Jet Charter Company, announces that the Company has booked an all-time record $5,500,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, a year over year increase of 51%. As predicted, the Company continues with its tremendous growth trend as the demand for private air travel shows no signs of slowing down.



The Company expects continued growth throughout the remainder of 2022. Health concerns related to Covid-19 continue to remain a reason for the uptick in private travel demand. In addition, the cost of fuel and the cancellation of commercial flights due to a pilot shortage have increased JETR’s revenue as well. The Company sees its first-time passengers rapidly becoming repeat customers to enjoy their new-found benefits of the convenience and luxury in private air travel.

Ricky Sitomer, CEO of JETR stated, “We are proud to announce our record $5,500,000 revenue in the First Quarter of 2022 , and our continued growth in the private jet industry. The demand for private jets is skyrocketing and we expect that demand to continue to grow for many years to come. Many travelers who have been sitting on the sidelines, who have now received the Covid vaccine, are looking to get away after being cooped up for so long. We are starting to see an uptick in demand for Europe this summer. We look forward to our continued success and our hard work to serve our clients with all their private travel needs.”

In addition, the Company has finished its audit for 2019, 2020 and 2021, to pursue an up-list onto the NASDAQ in the next few months.

Please visit www.starjetsinternational.com for more information, Company updates or to book travel with Star Jets International, Inc.

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR)

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet, without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have nearly 20 years of experience in aviation and marketing, http://starjetsinternational.com/ and https://private-jet-cha r ter-flight.com/ . Watch Star Jets International “You Tube” video - https://www.youtube.c o m/channel/UCJZK4vvDiMNlXE-7g-s11OQ and watch two CNBC Commercials about the Company- https://wave.evolph i n.com/EVyy7j# .

For more information about this press release and Star Jets International, Inc., contact Ricky Sitomer at (917) 331-5152.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION :

Ricky Sitomer

CEO

Star Jets International Inc.

Tower 57

135 East 57th Street 11th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Mobile: 917-331-5152

Phone: 855-9-FLYJETS

Fax: 212-658-9810

RS@StarJetsIntl.com

www.StarJetsIntl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55755df6-e210-4bf4-84f7-e49eca699c4d



