Castle Connolly Announces 2022 Rising Stars

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Connolly® today announced the release of its 2022 Rising Stars. Castle Connolly Rising Stars™ are early career doctors recognized for their outstanding accomplishments and dedication to the field of medicine. These doctors are emerging leaders in the medical community, with clear contributions to the advancement of healthcare in their communities through clinical care, research and educational leadership.

In 2022, Castle Connolly Rising Stars include 665 doctors across 60 specialties, with the highest concentrations in dermatology, obstetrics & gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery and family medicine. For the first time in 2022, female doctors have equal representation on the Rising Star list as 51% of Rising Star doctors are women. New York, NY, St. Louis, MO, Houston, TX, Charlotte, NC and Boston, MA are the cities with the most Rising Stars.

"At Castle Connolly Top Doctors, we are proud to celebrate these Rising Star medical practitioners who have already made an impact in their communities," said Steve Leibforth, Managing Director, Castle Connolly. "Consumers can have confidence when selecting a Castle Connolly Rising Star as these doctors have been hand-picked and recognized for exceptional patient care."

"The 2022 Castle Connolly Rising Stars are exceptional not only for the care they deliver, but also because they represent a diverse and outstanding group of doctors who are already leaders in their fields," said Nan Forte, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Everyday Health Group. "Today, it's never been more important to provide educated choices to consumers - especially in terms of diversity, quality, and improved access."

About Castle Connolly

With over 30 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible source. In fact, a 2018 study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory was much more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. Physicians may submit peer nominations for Castle Connolly Top Doctors and Rising Stars at nominations.castleconnolly.com. For more information, visit www.castleconnolly.com.

About The Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group is a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 74 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data and analytics. We empower healthcare providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through the Everyday Health Group's world-class brands. The Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD).

