Recycled Scrap Metal Market is Extrapolated to Reach a Value of US$ 98.5 Bn by 2031 | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recycled scrap metal market is anticipated to expand at a steady 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period between 2021 and 2031, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis. Increasing production of iron and steel is boosting demand for recycled scrap metals. Growing utilization of scrap metals in steel production and in non-ferrous metals processing is further expected to boost the consumption rate of recycled scrap metals.



Rapid development of the building and construction sector also is propelling sales of recycled scrap metals. Increments in the production of automotive, shipbuilding aero plane manufacturing are also bolstering the consumption rate of recycled scrap metal.

Production and processing of ferrous as well as non-ferrous metals produces scrap. These scraps are further utilized in the processing of various products to reduce waste generation. Growing demand for waste management and initiatives taken by regional government bodies to minimize waste is expected to bolster sales of recycled scrap metals over the forecast period.

As per FMI, the East Asia region is anticipated to be a key consumer of recycled scrap metals owing to strong production of iron and steel, especially in China. Backed by the aforementioned factors, the global recycled scrap metal market is projected to top US$ 98.5 Bn by 2031.

“Increasing production of electric vehicles in the automotive sector, along with rising sales of consumer electronics and wearables are anticipated to continue driving sales of recycled metal scraps over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By metal type, demand for ferrous metals is expected to surge at a 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

The post-consumer recycled scrap metal segment is projected to hold approximately 85% of the total market share in 2021.

Applications of recycled scrap metals in the equipment and tools segment are anticipated to grow at a 4.6% CAGR through 2031.

Sales of recycled scrap metals in the U.S. are anticipated to increase by 4.9% year-over-year in 2021.

Russia will emerge as an attractive recycled scrap metals market, with sales growing at a 4.4% CAGR in 2021.

China is expected to account for over 80% of the East Asia recycled scrap metals market share in 2021.

Japan and South Korea will collectively account for 9.9% of the total recycled scrap metals market share through 2031.

Competitive Landscape

Key market participants in the global recycled scrap metal market elaborated in the report includes ArcelorMittal, Aurubis AG, China Baowu Group, HBIS Group, Sims Metal Management Ltd., HKS Metals, Nucor Corporation, AMG Resources Corporation, Celsa Group, EMR Group, CRONIMET Holding GmbH, GLE Scrap Metal, Tucson Iron and Metal, ELG Haniel GmbH, Atlantic Recycling Group, LLC, Baroni Scrap Metal LLC, Kuusakoski Group Oy, IMR Innovative Metal Recycling GmbH, Romukeskus Oy, Commercial Metals Co (CMC), MetalCirc Oy, GMH Recycling GmbH, Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd., and Evraz plc.

Key players operating in the global recycled scrap metal market are focusing on increasing utilization of scrap metals to produce iron and steel to decrease waste generation and operating expenditure. Further, leading players are focusing on collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their production facilities and distribution channels. For instance:

In Oct 2021, Nucor launched Econiq, a series of net-zero carbon steel products. By Econiq, Nucor is providing the lowest greenhouse emission gas steel products to steel consumers.

Increasing Iron and Steel Production Boosting Recycled Scrap Metal Sales

Rapid expansion of the construction sector, automotive production, industrial machinery, tools and equipment sector, and ship building is spurring the demand for iron and steel. Investment towards infrastructure, especially in developing nations is also boosting demand for iron and steel in civil construction. This is resulting in increasing sales of recycled scrap metals, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Significant growth in the construction and infrastructure sector in China in the past few years has boosted the consumption of iron and steel, resulting in high demand for scrap metals for the production. As scrap metal utilization helps in reducing carbon emission and waste generation, key players are preferring scrap metals to produce iron and steel. This reduces overall production cost and helps companies in achieving their sustainability goals.

China also has significantly increased its steel production in the last decade, which has boosted the demand for recycled scrap metals. Overall increase in iron and steel production is anticipated to propel the consumption rate of scrap metals in the coming years.



Recycled Scrap Metal Market by Category

By Metal Type:

Ferrous Metals Iron Steel

Non-Ferrous Metals Aluminum Copper Precious Metal Tin Zinc Others



By Source Type:

Production Scrap

Post-Consumer Scrap

By End-Use:

Transportation

Building & Construction

Consumer Electronics

Packaging

Equipment & Tools

Art, Decor & Home Furnishings

Jewelry

Others

Table of Content

​1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product innovation & Diversification

4.3. Marketing and Brand management

4.4. Supply Chain Management

5. Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2016-2020

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2021-2031

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Pricing Analysis By Metal Type

6.2. Cost Teardown Analysis

6.3. Pricing Analysis By Regions

TOC Continue…

