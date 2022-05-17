TELUS investing $17 billion across Alberta and generating 8,500 new jobs from 2022 to 2026

English French

TELUS broadband networks and technology are accelerating Canada’s digital economy by enabling online healthcare, education and teleworking flexibility

Investments in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum will contribute to the economic development of Alberta and create thousands of new jobs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced today the investment of $17 billion in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across Alberta over the next four years and has committed to investing $70 billion overall across Canada by 2026.

“This generational $17 billion investment in Alberta is a true demonstration of TELUS’ long-standing commitment to improving the lives of Canadians by connecting communities from coast-to-coast with our world-leading wireless 5G and PureFibre networks,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Our broadband technology is supporting critical, transformational change in respect of enabling online healthcare, education and teleworking flexibility, and accelerating Canada’s digital economy and society for heightened productivity, competitiveness and human welfare outcomes in the post-pandemic period. Importantly, through our investment, we are supporting the social and economic vibrancy of Albertans and ensuring that every member of our society has access to the technology that yields the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

These significant investments include:

Generating new jobs to support Alberta’s growing economy

Generating jobs for 8,500 Albertans at TELUS and through its vast partner ecosystem now through 2026, with a focus on construction, engineering, emerging technologies and other supporting industries. Connecting nearly 1 million homes in Alberta

TELUS will connect hundreds of thousands more homes and businesses across Alberta including in Airdrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Leduc, Lloydminster, Spruce Grove, and St. Albert. PureFibre is Alberta's only 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-home network and currently reaches nearly 1 million homes and businesses across the province. The symmetrical upload and download Internet speeds and nearly infinite bandwidth enabled only by PureFibre means everyone can work, stream, game, or make video calls at the same time. Delivering 5G to Remote Communities

With the rollout of 3.5 GHz spectrum additions later this year, Albertans will have access to TELUS’ 5G network delivering an ultrafast and reliable wireless connection. Albertans living in some rural and remote communities are also some of the first in the country to access home Internet speeds of 100 Mbps through TELUS’ 5G fixed wireless network, using the capabilities of 5G to provide a powerful alternative to a wired Internet connection.

With the rollout of 3.5 GHz spectrum additions later this year, Albertans will have access to TELUS’ 5G network delivering an ultrafast and reliable wireless connection. Albertans living in some rural and remote communities are also some of the first in the country to access home Internet speeds of 100 Mbps through TELUS’ 5G fixed wireless network, using the capabilities of 5G to provide a powerful alternative to a wired Internet connection. 5G Core and Multi-Access Edge Computing

TELUS will introduce its 5G standalone network this year and bring multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities that will further advance IoT and industry solutions that will enable important innovations for businesses and sectors, including health, agriculture, energy, transportation, and manufacturing.

TELUS will introduce its 5G standalone network this year and bring multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities that will further advance IoT and industry solutions that will enable important innovations for businesses and sectors, including health, agriculture, energy, transportation, and manufacturing. Contributing to a greener Alberta and planet

As a global leader in sustainability, TELUS’ network infrastructure and investments are helping us transition to a sustainable future through the digitization of the economy, including optimizing energy consumption at home and reducing food waste through its TELUS Agriculture solutions.

Supporting Alberta’s Agriculture Industry

TELUS Agriculture is investing in integrated data management software, helping to scale animal health technology to deliver valuable insights and enable a more sustainable, responsive food supply chain. With a comprehensive portfolio of grower and advisor solutions, TELUS Agriculture is helping to improve both productivity and profitability for farmers in Alberta, notably with field-specific nutrient management programs aimed at increasing fertilizer efficiency and maximizing yield potential.

Since 2000 through 2021, TELUS has invested $220 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $55 billion in technology and operations in Alberta. The investments announced in this media release are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2022, released in the fourth quarter of 2021 earnings release dated February 10, 2022.

These investments are critical to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS is steadfast in its commitment to using technology, team member-led innovation, and human compassion to address the most important societal challenges of our generation and bringing real solutions to the residents of Alberta.

TELUS also embraces tax morality as a means of further investing in our communities. Since 2000, TELUS has paid approximately $51 billion in total tax and spectrum remittances to our federal, provincial and municipal governments across Canada, including more than $2.2 billion in taxes in 2021 alone. These funds support public works projects, education, healthcare, cultural pursuits and other initiatives that improve the social and economic well-being of our communities.

TELUS’ innovative approach to leveraging technology in healthcare has supported 22 million Canadians to receive care where and when they need it with virtual visits since March 2020 through the MyCare by TELUS Health App, giving Canadians the tools they need to see a doctor or therapist from the safety and comfort of home, directly from their smartphone.

Since 2000, TELUS, its team members and retirees have provided over $198 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and volunteered 3.2 million hours to charities and community organizations located in Alberta.

Quotes:

“This is excellent news for the province of Alberta. Ensuring that all Canadians have access to reliable, high-speed Internet has become increasingly important, and this investment from TELUS will help create jobs, connect Albertans, and contribute towards building an environmentally sustainable Canada. Through initiatives like the Universal Broadband Fund, the Government of Canada is proud to partner with its provincial counterparts and Internet Service Providers like TELUS to ensure that every Canadian from coast to coast to coast can be connected to high speed Internet.”

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

“Alberta’s economy is on the right track. TELUS’ investment in our province is excellent news for the growth and diversification of our economy now and in the years to come. Each of these thousands of jobs is crucial to helping Alberta continue our upward trajectory. We have the momentum we need to really make this Alberta’s decade.”

– Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation

“Technology is the future of every industry, and connectivity is the foundation of technology. Between TELUS’ investment in increased connectivity and Alberta’s Broadband Strategy, Alberta is well positioned to achieve universal connectivity. This will help to grow and diversify our economy, and will ensure that all Albertans can participate in Alberta’s economic recovery.”

– Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

