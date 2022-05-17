Wall Street Journal Announces Lineup for Annual Future of Everything Festival

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal’s award-winning Future of Everything Festival is back May 17-19, 2022, in New York City and online, and it's bigger than ever.



Hosted by WSJ, the globally trusted source of news and information, The Future of Everything Festival makes sense of the world through the lens of the global forces that will shape it now, and in the future. It’s the definitive gathering for the smart, the curious and the ambitious.

Each year the Journal’s newsroom identifies what—and who—is creating the biggest seismic shifts in how we can expect to live, work and play in the next few months to the next five years. It’s from this exploration that The Future of Everything Festival becomes an extraordinary intersection of industries, innovators and ideas. This year’s themes [Health & Science, Tech, Money, Work, Arts & Style, Power and Leisure] are both fast-moving and far-reaching, which is why the speakers at the Festival are so rigorously selected.

Discover the extraordinary ideas shaping our future when The Wall Street Journal brings together leading thinkers, doers and change makers across many fields, including technology, business, sports, and culture for a definitive look ahead at the groundbreaking innovations and ideas that are transforming the world.

Confirmed speakers include:

TS Anil | CEO, Monzo Bank

| CEO, Monzo Bank Reagan Arthur | Executive Vice President, Alfred A. Knopf

| Executive Vice President, Alfred A. Knopf J Balvin | Musician and Entrepreneur

| Musician and Entrepreneur Stéphane Bancel | CEO, Moderna

| CEO, Moderna Gregg Berhalter | Head Coach, U.S. Men’s National Team

| Head Coach, U.S. Men’s National Team Barry Biffle | President and CEO, Frontier Airlines

| President and CEO, Frontier Airlines Brandon Blackwood | Founder and CEO, Brandon Blackwood New York

| Founder and CEO, Brandon Blackwood New York Maverick Carter | CEO, The SpringHill Company

| CEO, The SpringHill Company Jon Cunliffe | Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Bank of England

| Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Bank of England Andy Dunn | Co-Founder, Bonobos

| Co-Founder, Bonobos Diane von Furstenberg | Founder and Chairwoman, Diane von Furstenberg

| Founder and Chairwoman, Diane von Furstenberg Sarah Gelma | Editorial Director, Books, Amazon

| Editorial Director, Books, Amazon Julie Larson-Green | CTO, Magic Leap

| CTO, Magic Leap Gabriela Hearst | Founder and Creative Director, Gabriela Hearst, Creative Director, Chloé

| Founder and Creative Director, Gabriela Hearst, Creative Director, Chloé Gabby Hirata | President and Chief Executive Officer, Diane von Furstenberg

| President and Chief Executive Officer, Diane von Furstenberg Amy Howe | CEO, FanDuel Group

| CEO, FanDuel Group Asa Hutchinson | Governor of Arkansas

| Governor of Arkansas Rafael Ilishayev | Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Gopuff

| Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Gopuff Peggy Johnson | CEO, Magic Leap

| CEO, Magic Leap Troy Johnson | President, African American Literature Book Club

| President, African American Literature Book Club Marc Lore | Founder, Chairman and CEO, Wonder Group

| Founder, Chairman and CEO, Wonder Group Alexis McGill Johnson | President and CEO, Planned Parenthood

| President and CEO, Planned Parenthood Nicole McLaughlin | Designer

| Designer David Miliband | President and CEO, International Rescue Committee

| President and CEO, International Rescue Committee Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye | Founder and CEO, Ami Colé

| Founder and CEO, Ami Colé Neri Oxman | Founder and CEO, OXMAN

| Founder and CEO, OXMAN Rosie Perez | Actress, The Flight Attendant

| Actress, The Flight Attendant Jerome Powell | Chair, U.S. Federal Reserve

| Chair, U.S. Federal Reserve Philip Rosedale | Founder, Linden Lab

| Founder, Linden Lab Anthony Russo | Director and Producer

| Director and Producer Molly Stern | Founder and CEO, Zando

| Founder and CEO, Zando Christina Tosi | Founder and Chef, Milk Bar

| Founder and Chef, Milk Bar Rochelle Walensky | Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

| Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Andrew Witty | UnitedHealth Group, CEO

A full list of speakers, topics, exhibits and demonstrations, as well as information about tickets is available at: https://foefestival.wsj.com/

About The Future of Everything Franchise

Launched in 2015, The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything coverage has become the go-to platform for future-forward content that explores the ways science, technology and innovation are changing work, life and play. Future of Everything comprises a print and digital magazine, daily articles, a weekly newsletter, a podcast, and a three-day festival.

About The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, podcast and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Wall Street Journal is published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).