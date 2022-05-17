CBD Brand Joy Organics Launches New CBD + THC Gummies

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joy Organics announced today the launch of their new THC-friendly sub-brand, Budder. The new Colorado-based company will craft products with an array of benefits to meet the rising consumer demand for Delta-9 THC products.

"We've launched two CBD + THC gummy products under Budder—one with 2.5mg of Delta-9 THC and one with 5mg of THC per gummy," said Barry Smith, Joy Organics' CEO.

Both gummy formulas will contain 25mg of CBD, 2mg of CBG, and other naturally-occurring cannabinoids for enhanced benefits attributed to a synergistic effect of combining hemp-derived compounds.

"This is an exciting product for those looking to support their mental and physical health in new ways and those looking to experience enhanced relaxation without an evening cocktail," said Smith.

Because the THC content of each gummy remains less than 0.3% on a dry weight basis and because the extract is hemp-derived, it is the company's position that these new products comply with the 2018 Farm Bill. That means Budder's gummies can be shipped to most states, even those where recreational marijuana is yet to be legalized.

"Joy Organics will also continue to offer 0.0%-THC broad spectrum products and low-THC full spectrum products for those not interested in cannabis' intoxicating effects," explained Smith. "We made the decision to launch these new products under a sub-brand to differentiate the two brands and better speak to our target audiences."

Consumers can skip the hassle of visiting a dispensary. Budder's Delta-9 THC products can be found conveniently online at joyorganics.com/budder.

Joy Organics' line of USDA Certified Organic and low-THC formulas can be found at JoyOrganics.com.

Press Contact:

Hannah Smith, Joy Organics' Director of Communications

hannah.smith@joyorganics.com

(941) 705-1814

Related Images











Image 1: Budder's CBD + THC Gummies









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment