GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended May 14, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces over the last week, our six events this week drew a combined total of over 1,100 player registrations, including this month's Pokemon VGC tournament drawing over 400 registrations from across the globe. The Company has begun working with new Tournament Organizers to offer a series of invitational qualifiers for the PTCGO community, as well as an additional T.O. to offer another Super Smash Brothers Ultimate event to help build awareness of our events in that Community. As the Company continues to review Tournament Organizer candidates to help bring new games to our portfolio of events, it is also beginning to expand its search for Influencers to help promote GGToor events as well as provide expert commentary for live streams.



This month's Legends of Runeterra Cup saw a who's who of veteran players jump into the fray! After unforgiving swiss rounds, things got even more intense in the Top Cut, starting with a series of VERY close games between Seasonals Spike SaltySimon and Pandex Paragon; Rogio. Game one looked like a lock after Simon showed perfect patience in using his Ekko Zilean tools to try to avoid Rogio’s burn from scorching him to the ground, only for Rogio to topdeck the final Decimate and deal exactly the damage needed to take the game! Game two was a grindy value matchup of Ekko Zilean versus the breakout deck of the month, Aphelios Fizz, where a leveled Zilean slowly gave Simon the game. The final game was a dire matchup for Simon, as he was on Taliyah Ziggs, a deck with few tools to effectively handle Aphelios Fizz’s attack angle. The two slugged it out, exchanging chunks of damage with one another before the game was taken by Rogio thanks to a Papercraft Dragon on a Fizz, making for a nearly untouchable game-ending threat! The last game of the Semifinals found Kasai on a recently nerfed deck in Yordles in Arms versus GrandpaRoji on the powerhouse that is Mono-Shurima. The game culminated in a Treasured Trash from Kasai, making more trash than treasure, only making three mediocre units that cost less than 10 mana in total. Roji’s level 3 Xerath made quick work of the reputable refuse, only for Kasai to take the last few points of Roji’s life with a pair of nature’s apex predators; Daring Poros!

In the finals, The Keg versus All Knights, with Kasai versus TomasZamo. Game one was a close one with Tomas managing to Sion out Kasai’s scouts, only for Kasai to trounce game two with Scouts vs Tomas’ Zoe Viktor Aphelios deck. Game three found a key deck of the new world in Zoe Aphelios Viktor facing off against a list thought dead from a nerf-Lulu Fizz Yordles in Arms. This deciding game in the match was a game of inches, with Kasai building a wide board, and Tomas having a huge Viktor with chump blockers to match. The final turn found Tomas’ Viktor being too large to handle normally, having Spell Shield, Overwhelm, AND Fearsome. This forced a defensive Yordles in Arms from Kasai in an effort to stabilize and block enough damage to live, only for Tomas to pull out the final trick - a Crescent Strike, removing enough blockers to crash in for JUST enough damage to close it out from ten life to zero in one swing, giving team All Knights the glory at the hands of a prolific grinder in TomasZamo!

This season’s solo meta had been dominated by heavy Ravager push decks of both the Zen-Chi and Voidborne variety, as well as Milloween + Kurrrrnath, so it was interesting to see what the meta for this tournament would be. Kurrrrnath Crystalback, a card that got heavily buffed this season, and then quickly nerfed via a hotfix, was regularly chosen as a card to ban by the players, both directly and also indirectly by banning Milloween, and didn’t see any action in the streamed matches. The lower rounds saw some unusually quick matches, with Nataraja showing the power of Zen-Chi Ravager by dispatching TerrorDown in the second Swiss round and then taking another decisive victory against Dark Crow in the 4th Swiss round. Not to be outdone, Memfisto brought an interesting Wreckinator + Scrat Diona deck, and was able to grab a 58-second win against Tjaenig in the 5th Swiss round!

The first Semi-Final saw Dark Crow play dragoN, with dragoN taking the opening game, despite some very uncharacteristic mistakes. The second game saw Dark Crow make some errors, but this time errors were punished, enabling dragoN to take another win and ultimately sweep the match. The second Semi-Final saw Memfisto against Nataraja, and as expected Nataraja opened with the Zen-Chi Ravager that had seemed unbeatable up to this point, but Memfisto was ready; his Zen-Chi based Diona deck utilized the power of the Zen-Chi factions stuns to nullify the heavy pushes from Nataraja and ultimately secured the victory. The third game saw Memfisto’s Ratbo against Nataraja’s Apep / Avea, and straight away it was clearly a bad matchup for Memfisto thanks to the minimal number of targets to get value from Dakka. The power spike from the activated Avea allowed Nataraja to bring the score to 2 - 1, but in game 4 Memfisto’s R3-KT was too strong and Memfisto joined dragoN in the Grand Final. The Grand Final saw dragoN race into a 2 – 0 lead winning with Apep against Valorian and Mordar against Diona. Memfisto then took the third game where he was fortunate to have some good removal spells against dragoN’s Valorian / Harbinger deck. What was to ultimately be the final game of the day saw Memfisto’s King Puff beaten out by dragoN’s Diona, where King Puff’s Perk 3 started to change the flow of the game into Memfisto’s favour, but he was too far behind on XP at this point, and dragoN was able to reach Mana Frenzy and close out the match before a comeback could be mounted, dragoN is now a 5-time champion, and has won the last 4 events in a row - can anyone stop him in the next one?

There are now dozens of eSports event’s sponsored by GGToor, with great prize pools. Whilst many of these events can be found at https://ggtoor.com/tournaments with an average of eighteen events a month we are one of the platforms that have this many events every month. The Company has events in deferment categories such as First Person Shooter, Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA). Real-Time Strategy (RTS), Fighting, Sports, Card Games, Battle Royal, and a few more than the traditional e-sports genres, but have been very successful and popular with gamers.

We can compare the gaming industry to any entertainment industry, such as music. However, there is a difference in the fact that using modern technology in the music industry, you get a professional product with the assistance of only one person, while the gaming industry requires more equipment and labor. This dynamism makes publishers, who finance developers, much more important than in the music industry.

An increasing expansion of online games and the participation of a large number of players from different countries influenced multiculturalism, and the potential desire of people to learn a new language in order to better understand teammates. Furthermore, games encourage certain logical thinking, which acquires and improves logical skills, quick thinking, analyzing, and making decisions under pressure which can certainly be used in everyday life. Mapping, ie coping of an individual, is often mentioned in a space that can certainly be developed in video games by remembering paths or maps with the aim of greater success in the same. In addition to psychic, players acquire motor and spatial skills, and the precision that is certainly needed in video games.

