North America Breast Pump DME Market Report by Countries Covering, Top Companies, Growth Factors, Demand and Size, Share Forecast to 2030 | Europe, APAC, MENA, ASIA

Brooklyn, New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, “North America Breast Pump DME Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2020-2030” analyzed by DME care (Service, Equipment), By Modality (Handheld, Compact), By Product (Single, Kit), By Grade (Hospital Grade, Home Grade), By Type (Closed System, Open System), By Technology (Electric, Manual), By End User (Hospital, Homecare, Caregiver), and By Country (U.S. and Canada) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2020 and 2030. In 2020, North America breast pump DME market was valued at US$ 474.2 Mn and expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The report promises to offer its clients with an absolute across-the-board, premium quality primary data about the market prospects and in-depth knowledge of the trends prevailing in the market. The report further aims to provide a quantitative and qualitative synopsis of the theoretical framework and rational approach of the market expatiate using certified research methodologies and proficient expertise.

North America Breast Pump DME Market Definition

Breast pumps can be perceived as medical devices, regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which serve the utility to regulate or increase a woman's milk feed, alleviating congested breasts and clogged milk ducts, or drawing out flat or upturned nipples so a nursing baby can latch on more effortlessly. Durable medical equipment is any type of medical equipment which comes in the use at home to assist in an improved quality of living. It is a benefit incorporated in the majority of the insurances. Most insurance plans cover the purchase of a breast pump, as they are entitled as a crucial element of preventative healthcare. Therefore, the breast pump DME market is projected to rise swiftly in the future years.

North America Breast Pump DME Market Dynamics

In today’s contemporary world, women hold a leading role in each and every industry around the world. As the result of the industrial revolution, the contribution of women in the workforce, other than in households, is immeasurable. Thus, they carry ample amounts of work responsibilities and commitments, owing to which, medical equipment like breast pumps are considered a crucial element of preventive healthcare and most insurance plans are obliged to cover them as benefits to new mothers. Also, according to the Affordable Care Act, 2010, breastfeeding should be made more affordable and accessible for hundreds and millions of American women. Therefore, the law obliges all new health plans to offer particular preventive services without any cost-sharing, involving coverage for breastfeeding support and supplies. Attributing to said factors, the breast pump DME market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Having said that, many insurance companies impose major administrative barriers that limit well-timed breastfeeding support and sufficient equipment, which is likely to restrain the market growth in the coming years.

North America Breast Pump DME Market Segmentation

By DME Care

Service

Equipment

By Modality

Handheld

Compact

By Product

Single

Kit

By Grade

Hospital Grade

Home Grade

By Type

Closed System

Open System

By Technology

Electric

Manual

By End-User

Hospital

Homecare

Caregiver

By Country

U.S.

Canada

North America Breast Pump DME Market Key Players

The key participating players of the global North America Breast Pump DME market include Ameda Inc., Hygeia Medical Group II, Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medela AG, Motif Medical LLC, NUK USA LLC, Neb Doctors, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd., Aetna Inc., Bright Health, Champva, Cigna, Humana, TRICARE, United Healthcare, Tufts Health Plan Mass (Integra), among others.

