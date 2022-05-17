London, United Kingdom, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Virax Biolabs Introduces New Board of Directors, Announces Members

London, United Kingdom, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virax Biolabs Group Limited (“Virax” or the “Company”), an innovative biotechnology company focused on the prevention, detection, and diagnosis of viral diseases, is pleased to announce the formation of its initial Board of Directors (“Board”). The Board is currently comprised of two seasoned professionals, including three independent directors:

"I am truly honored to be joined by such an extraordinary slate of business leaders, who share my vision for the future of Virax Biolabs,” commented Mr. James Foster, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Virax. “Each director provides the Company with valuable perspective and brings with them a wealth of experience. This fantastic slate of directors will provide a solid foundation for Virax to prepare the Company as a publicly traded company, and I look forward to building the company with them.”

The Virax Board of Directors include:

Mr. James Foster

Mr. James Foster is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Virax Biolabs and is a seasoned entrepreneur specializing in the Biotechnology and MedTech sectors. He has a long track record in forming, funding and successfully commercializing technology focussed businesses. Prior to Virax, Mr. Foster co-founded and served as a board member of Natural Source Group, a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical product development and distribution company prior to merging with our Virax Group. Previously, Mr. Foster served as the co-founder, director, and Chief Operations Officer of Cryptex Card Inc., the company which introduced the world’s first Bitcoin Debit Card. From 2009 to 2013, he served as a board member, vice president, and co-founder of Emerging Asia Capital, a resource-focused mergers & acquisitions boutique.

Mr. Cameron Shaw

Mr. Cameron Shaw is the co-founder, director and Chief Operating Officer of Virax Biolabs. Cameron is particularly driven by the fields of innovation and technology and has led successful teams and companies across multiple industries. Cameron previously acted as chief operating officer for Natural Source Group, a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical product development and distribution company he co-founded, and has been serving as a board member and strategic advisor of Pent Developments Ltd, an airspace innovation company, since 2016. From 2009 to 2014, Mr. Shaw ran a luxury lifestyle membership tech startup based in China and a Hong Kong based investment advisory company, which focused on structuring outbound investments and launching European brands in the China market.

Yair Erez

Yair Erez is a seasoned healthcare and life sciences professional and entrepreneur. Mr. Erez

has been serving as a partner of McKinsey & Co., focusing on private equity practice and healthcare and life sciences transactions, and previously focused on growth strategy work for specialty pharmaceutical and other life sciences organizations. He is also the co-founder of several successful start up companies, such as InseytAI Ltd. , Meiji Kickboxing and Tactile World (which engages in manufacturing of assistive technology for blind people). Prior to these, Mr. Erez was senior resident in Obstetrics and Gynecology and a major in the Israel Defense Forces special forces.



Evan Norton

Evan Norton is a managing partner at Ballast Capital LLC, a private equity firm. Since September 2016, Mr. Norton has been an adjunct lecturer at Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University. From November 2019 to May 2021, Mr. Norton served as a general partner of Accelmed Partners II, a private equity firm focused on investments in commercial-stage health tech companies. From January 2010 to November 2019, Mr. Norton served as a director of venture investments and subsequently as managing director of venture investments, with his final position as divisional vice president of venture investments of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), a medical devices and health care company which provides pharmaceuticals and health care products and services. From 2007 to 2010, Mr. Norton served as a principal of Onset Ventures, a private equity firm that provides early-stage venture capital in information technology and medical. Mr. Norton received a master of business administration degree from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance from Texas A&M University in 2002 and 1996, respectively.

Margaret E. Gilmour

Margaret Gilmour is a senior finance, risk management, and audit executive with a deep understanding of U.S. and Canadian regulatory environments. Ms. Gilmour serves as an independent director and chairs the audit and risk committees of Canada Jetlines Ltd, (TSX-V: JET), a Canadian airline. Since December 2020, Ms. Gilmour has been an independent director and the audit and risk committee chairperson of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (Nasdaq: PNT), a pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of radiology and therapies for the treatment of cancer. Ms. Gilmour previously held Board Chair of the Institute of Internal Auditors, Toronto Chapter from 2018 to 2020. Ms. Gilmour has also held board positions within audit, governance, and risk with Metrolinx, Interac, and the Ontario Pension Board. A chartered accountant by training, Ms. Gilmour gained extensive finance experience as Chief Financial Officer of the Operations & Technology Division within BMO Financial Group and as Senior Vice President of Finance at Aviva Insurance Canada. Ms. Gilmour earned a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting from the University of Toronto. Ms. Gilmour received a certification in Risk Management Assurance from the Institute of Internal Auditors since 2012. Ms. Gilmour received the Institution of Corporate Directors, Director Designation from The Institute of Corporate Directors since 2010. Since 1985, Ms. Gilmour has been a chartered accountant of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is an innovative biotechnology group focused on the detection and diagnosis of viral diseases, with a particular interest in the field of immunology.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing a proprietary T-Cell Test technology with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform that assesses each individual’s immune risk profile against major global viral threats. T-Cell testing is particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of COVID-19 as well as other threats including Hepatitis B, Malaria, Herpes and Human Papillomavirus. For more information, please visit www.viraxbiolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Company Contact:

Karen Bertoli, Advisor

Phone: +1.305.216.4190

Email: kb@viraxbiolabs.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: 1 (646) 893-5835

Email: lisa@skylineccg.com



