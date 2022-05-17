Lake City Bank Launches 150th Anniversary Celebration; Supports Community Foundations

WARSAW, Ind., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Lake City Bank launches its 150th anniversary celebration, a year-long commemoration of the bank’s history and commitment to the communities it serves. To mark the anniversary, the bank announced it will donate $150,000 to community foundations in Indiana, in the form of $10,000 gifts to the 15 community foundations in counties where the bank operates.



Lake City Bank opened its doors on May 14, 1872 in Warsaw, Indiana, with $60,000 in assets and three employees. Today, Lake City Bank has $6.6 billion in assets, 52 branches and 625 employees across northern and central Indiana.

“We’re proud that Lake City Bank has had the same name on the door for 150 years. As the bank has grown over the last 150 years, we have remained a community bank at our core. The deep understanding that we have of the communities we serve has been critical to our success,” said David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We live and work in the communities we serve, and we couldn’t think of a better way to mark our sesquicentennial than supporting community foundations,” Findlay said. “Our Hoosier communities benefit from the support local foundations provide, and it’s an honor to support them.”

Lake City Bank, a $6.6 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana.

